Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move

It's true. We've been talking a lot about what shoe trend to wear with what denim trend here at Who What Wear lately, but that's because people—celebrities included—are wearing jeans a lot right now. It's cold out there, and jeans are often the easiest thing to reach for mid-winter. Take Kylie Jenner, for example. Jenner has been in Aspen this week with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and the rest of their crew, and they've all been decked out in their winter best (lots of fur coats). On one occasion this week, Jenner opted to wear the richest denim trend of the season: dark-wash jeans.

Dark denim is the most elegant jeans trend of the season, hands down, and depending on what shoes you wear, it can look even more elegant. Jenner's aforementioned outfit is the perfect example of this, as she made the smart choice to pair her jeans with ruched loafers, the pretty loafer trend that sells out left and right. Made famous by The Row (the maker of Jenner's loafers) and Saint Laurent, ruched loafers turn the classic style into something even more elevated. I don't know about you, but I think it's about time I ordered a pair for myself to wear with dark jeans and everything else for the foreseeable future. Keep scrolling to join me in shopping for a pair along with some fresh dark jeans à la Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner wearing a fur jacket and jeans in Aspen.

(Image credit: TheRealSPW/Backgrid)

On Kylie Jenner: The Row Soft Leather Flat Loafers ($1250)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Aspen.

(Image credit: TheRealSPW/Backgrid)

Shop Dark Denim

Levi's 501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans in Deep Breath

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans in Polished

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Ondine

Madewell, Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Rinse Wash
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans in Rinse Wash

Citizens of Humanity Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans in Bravo

Levi's Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans in Small Course

Shop Ruched Loafers

Soft Leather Flat Loafers
THE ROW
Soft Leather Flat Loafers

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers

Le Loafer Leather Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Leather Loafers

Lucca
Sam Edelman
Lucca Loafers

Maison Ruched Loafers in Snake-Embossed Italian Leather
J.Crew
Maison Ruched Loafers in Snake-Embossed Italian Leather

Ruched Penny Loafers
Charles & Keith
Ruched Penny Loafers

