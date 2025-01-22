Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move
It's true. We've been talking a lot about what shoe trend to wear with what denim trend here at Who What Wear lately, but that's because people—celebrities included—are wearing jeans a lot right now. It's cold out there, and jeans are often the easiest thing to reach for mid-winter. Take Kylie Jenner, for example. Jenner has been in Aspen this week with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and the rest of their crew, and they've all been decked out in their winter best (lots of fur coats). On one occasion this week, Jenner opted to wear the richest denim trend of the season: dark-wash jeans.
Dark denim is the most elegant jeans trend of the season, hands down, and depending on what shoes you wear, it can look even more elegant. Jenner's aforementioned outfit is the perfect example of this, as she made the smart choice to pair her jeans with ruched loafers, the pretty loafer trend that sells out left and right. Made famous by The Row (the maker of Jenner's loafers) and Saint Laurent, ruched loafers turn the classic style into something even more elevated. I don't know about you, but I think it's about time I ordered a pair for myself to wear with dark jeans and everything else for the foreseeable future. Keep scrolling to join me in shopping for a pair along with some fresh dark jeans à la Kylie Jenner.
On Kylie Jenner: The Row Soft Leather Flat Loafers ($1250)
Shop Dark Denim
Shop Ruched Loafers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
