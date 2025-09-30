Victoria Beckham Wore the Pretty Colour Combo Chic Dressers Will Be Copying ASAP

I’ve followed Victoria Beckham’s style for years, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that she always brings her most polished looks to Paris.
The designer makes the trip at least twice a year for her namesake brand’s runway shows, and each visit reliably delivers a dose of styling inspiration. This week was no exception. VB stepped out in the kind of elevated colour palette I predict fashion people—myself included—will be quick to copy.
Far more compelling than the usual black, white and grey uniform, Beckham paired a soft pale-pink fine-knit jumper with a tailored slate-grey pencil skirt. She then finished the look with a plum-toned bag and matching heels; a styling choice that added instant depth and made the outfit feel fresh yet seasonally apt.
A chic palette with layers of depth, grey brings the structure, pink adds a note of optimism and plum introduces a rich, autumnal energy. Together, the trio creates a palette that feels refined, yet a little unexpected. With chocolate brown currently dominating the style agenda, Victoria's pink, grey and plum mix offers a refreshing alternative that feels particularly fresh.
Keep scrolling to discover her look and to shop my edit of pieces in this chic palette.
Shop Victoria Beckhams's Look:
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Ribbed Top
This classic ribbed top also comes in seven other shades.
H&M
Pencil Skirt
Style with tights and heels or pair with a knee-high boot.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Keesha 55 Heels
These also come in 14 other shades.
Victoria Beckham
Soft Dorian Bag in Burgundy Pleated Leather
Shop the pretty bag Victoria Beckham loves.
Shop the Pink, Grey and Plum Colour Trend:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS' cashmere jumpers are a fashion person's favourite.
Massimo Dutti
Short Melange Dress
The grey minidress trend is taking off this autumn.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Just watch: grey trousers are replacing black as the season's favourite tailoring.
COS
Boiled Wool-Blend Short Jacket
Layer this over pink knit or style it with a fresh white tee.
Chloé
Paddington Embellished Leather Tote
Chloé's iconic Paddington Bag is set to be autumn's favourite buy.
Asos
Poplin Volume Circle Maxi Skirt
Layer this with a chunky knit and biker boots to bring it into the autumn months.
Hush
Nina Merino Wool Jumper
This also comes in green, burgundy and beige.
H&M
Rib-Knit Turtleneck Jumper
This cosy turtleneck is all you'll want to wear this autumn.
COS
Trove Crossbody Bag
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Cross Strap Almond Toe Slingback Shoes
Style with tights and a pencil skirt for a very autumn-2025 look.
Wales Bonner
Mantra Knit-Trimmed Embroidered Jersey Jacket
The jersey jacket trend is set to take off in a big way this autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.