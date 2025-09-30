Victoria Beckham Wore the Pretty Colour Combo Chic Dressers Will Be Copying ASAP

This might be the prettiest colour combination I've seen this season.

Victoria Beckham wears a pink fitted top with a grey midi pencil skirt and a plum leather bag and shoes.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I’ve followed Victoria Beckham’s style for years, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that she always brings her most polished looks to Paris.

The designer makes the trip at least twice a year for her namesake brand’s runway shows, and each visit reliably delivers a dose of styling inspiration. This week was no exception. VB stepped out in the kind of elevated colour palette I predict fashion people—myself included—will be quick to copy.

Far more compelling than the usual black, white and grey uniform, Beckham paired a soft pale-pink fine-knit jumper with a tailored slate-grey pencil skirt. She then finished the look with a plum-toned bag and matching heels; a styling choice that added instant depth and made the outfit feel fresh yet seasonally apt.

Victoria Beckham wears a pink fitted top with a grey midi pencil skirt and a plum leather bag and shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A chic palette with layers of depth, grey brings the structure, pink adds a note of optimism and plum introduces a rich, autumnal energy. Together, the trio creates a palette that feels refined, yet a little unexpected. With chocolate brown currently dominating the style agenda, Victoria's pink, grey and plum mix offers a refreshing alternative that feels particularly fresh.

Keep scrolling to discover her look and to shop my edit of pieces in this chic palette.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

