This just in: one of the chicest French women around, Emily in Paris's Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (aka Sylvie Grateau), has put me onto one of the smartest airport outfits I've seen this season. Better still, it centres on two of my own in-flight essentials: jeans and trainers.
Making this tried-and-tested travel pairing look particularly polished, Philippine opted for fresh white trainers with a matching pair of white jeans. From there, she built on the crisp, tonal palette with a boxy white blazer and a coordinating baseball cap, pulling the whole look together without sacrificing an ounce of comfort.
For me, it's the head-to-toe approach that makes this outfit feel so chic. By keeping everything within the same colour family, Philippine gives two casual wardrobe staples a more considered feel. Well worth saving down for your next flight, not least because it'll make heading straight out after landing that much easier. And, of course, you don't need to be travelling to make it work: this is just as suited to a busy day running around town.
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Pinned to my travel-day moodboard, if you're taking notes, too, I've rounded up the white jeans and trainers I'd recommend shopping below.
Shop White Jeans and White Trainers:
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
AGOLDE
90's Regenerative Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde's '90s jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
H&M
Straight High Jeans
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
McQueen
Boxe Leather Sneakers
These classic low-profile trainers also come in brown and black.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Y-3 Tokyo Leather Sneakers
Classic white trainers will never go out of style.
Toteme
Flex Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Toteme's wardrobe basics will always be a fashion person's favourites.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Style these with white jeans to get Philippine's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.