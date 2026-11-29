Blazers and trousers have long been my party-season go-to. Polished, sophisticated and always put-together, they're a reliable outfit formula for almost any occasion. However, if you want to keep the pairing from veering too far into office territory, a few clever styling tricks can make all the difference. Shoes and a fun bag are obvious places to start, but my latest favourite way to elevate the combination is with one of this season's standout top trends: tassel detailing.
Putting me onto the look was one of the chicest petite women on my radar, Nicola Coughlan. I spotted the actor styling a single-breasted blazer and wide-leg puddle trousers with an asymmetric, fringe-finished top, transforming what could have been a simple—albeit chic—outfit into something far more striking.
The swathes of movement brought dimension to her tailoring, adding drama without compromising on sophistication. A clever way to tap into one of winter's biggest trends while giving your favourite separates a party-ready feel.
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Inspired by Nicola's look, I've rounded up the pieces to recreate her blazer-and-trousers formula below.
Shop Nicola's Outfit Formula:
ZARA
Wool Blend Straight Blazer
In a dark shade of grey, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Fringed Cape
Add a swish to your step.
Zara
Wide-Leg Trousers
Every great winter wardrobe starts with a pair of wide-leg trousers.
Mango
Wool Suit Blazer
Style this with the matching trousers or dress it down with jeans.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Cowl Neck Tassel Top
Style this with jeans for an easy and elegant evening-ready look.
With Nothing Underneath
The Rampling Trousers
Whilst I love these wool trousers in black, they also come in five other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Wool Single Breasted Waisted Blazer
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
H&M
Fringed Halterneck Top
The halterneck top trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.