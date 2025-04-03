This Is the Spring Heel Trend Every Chic Dresser in Manhattan Will Wear With Jeans

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

If you're tired of having your feet covered up 24/7, you're probably thrilled that the winter months are behind us. Now that spring is in full swing, the specific shoe trends of the season are starting to emerge, and Michelle Williams just wore one of the freshest heel trends of the year in downtown NYC.

The trend is peep-toe heels, which were prominent on the S/S 25 runways of Miu Miu and Khaite (among others), banishing the trend's "dated" reputation in an instant. Williams, who has been busy promoting her new series, Dying for Sex, smartly paired her black peep-toe heels with straight-leg jeans and a Chanel tweed top. She looked every bit the sophisticated New Yorker, and I predict that this heel trend will be quite popular on the streets of Manhattan in the very near future—especially since jeans and heels are a go-to combination for a great many NYC residents. And peep-toe pumps (as opposed to sandals) like Williams's are a particularly good choice if you prefer to not have your feet super exposed on the somewhat grimy streets of NYC.

Now that you have all the info, keep scrolling for a bit of peep-toe-heel inspiration and to shop my favorite pairs on the market so far.

On Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams wearing a white Chanel jacket, jeans, and peep-toe heels in NYC

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams wearing a white Chanel jacket, jeans, and peep-toe heels in NYC

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams wearing a white Chanel jacket, jeans, and peep-toe heels in NYC

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Michelle Williams: Chanel top and bag

On the Runway

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 25

Khaite S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite S/S 25

Shop My Peep-Toe-Heel Picks

Asymmetric Leather Sandals
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Sandals

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules

Metallic Peep-Toe Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
Metallic Peep-Toe Slingback Pumps

Cedar 90mm Snake-Embossed Leather Pumps
Khaite
Cedar 90mm Snake-Embossed Leather Pumps

Jadara Slide Sandal
Manolo Blahnik
Jadara Slide Sandals

Tory Burch, Pierced Peep-Toe Slingbacks
Tory Burch
Pierced Peep-Toe Slingbacks

Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules
ALAÏA
Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules

Snoah Slingback Peep Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Snoah Slingback Peep Toe Pumps

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸