This Is the Spring Heel Trend Every Chic Dresser in Manhattan Will Wear With Jeans

If you're tired of having your feet covered up 24/7, you're probably thrilled that the winter months are behind us. Now that spring is in full swing, the specific shoe trends of the season are starting to emerge, and Michelle Williams just wore one of the freshest heel trends of the year in downtown NYC.

The trend is peep-toe heels, which were prominent on the S/S 25 runways of Miu Miu and Khaite (among others), banishing the trend's "dated" reputation in an instant. Williams, who has been busy promoting her new series, Dying for Sex, smartly paired her black peep-toe heels with straight-leg jeans and a Chanel tweed top. She looked every bit the sophisticated New Yorker, and I predict that this heel trend will be quite popular on the streets of Manhattan in the very near future—especially since jeans and heels are a go-to combination for a great many NYC residents. And peep-toe pumps (as opposed to sandals) like Williams's are a particularly good choice if you prefer to not have your feet super exposed on the somewhat grimy streets of NYC.

Now that you have all the info, keep scrolling for a bit of peep-toe-heel inspiration and to shop my favorite pairs on the market so far.

On Michelle Williams

On Michelle Williams: Chanel top and bag

On the Runway

Miu Miu S/S 25

Khaite S/S 25

Shop My Peep-Toe-Heel Picks

ZARA Asymmetric Leather Sandals $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules $248 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Metallic Peep-Toe Slingback Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Khaite Cedar 90mm Snake-Embossed Leather Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Jadara Slide Sandals $845 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Peep-Toe Slingbacks $428 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules $1350 SHOP NOW