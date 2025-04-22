Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer

Hailey Bieber has been on a serious roll this spring when it comes to her off-duty looks. Not only did she pretty much single-handedly make low-rise kick-flares *the* denim alternative of the season, she also just debuted a look that designated just what sandals to wear with pedal pushers, another pants trend that's experiencing a high going into the warmer months. At this rate, I'll be in debt by the time summer begins just by attempting to keep up with trends the Rhode founder has catalyzed. That's a problem for another day, though. Now, let's get back to what you're all here for.

Pedal pushers aren't exactly the easiest pants trend to style. Finding the right shoes is key to successfully navigating the silhouette, but fortunately for us interested parties, Bieber has this pants-to-shoe formula calculated just right. The answer? Strappy sandals. With her black Magda Butrym pedal pushers, Bieber wore a pair of thin-strapped FEMME LA sandals with a mid-height stiletto heel, called the Maeve Slipper. She finished off the transitional-weather ensemble with a white camisole from Joe's Jeans, a Mango trench coat, and Saint Laurent's celeb-favorite Y Tote.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Mango Oversized Cotton Trench Coat ($220); Joe's Jeans The Everyday Tank ($68); Magda Butrym Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants ($895); FEMME LA Maeve Slipper ($189); YSL Y Tote ($3600); Mega jewelry

But what is it about strappy sandals that makes them perfect for pedal pushers? Well, with a pant shape like this one, you want to make your legs appear as long as possible, which barely-there footwear helps with significantly. You see, the slight straps don't suddenly cut off your leg like an ankle boot or even a classic pump would. They give the illusion that your legs keep on going forever. Genius? Exactly.

