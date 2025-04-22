Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer

Period.

Hailey Bieber wearing a Mango trench coat, white tank top, black pedal pushers, strappy sandals, and a YSL Y Tote.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber has been on a serious roll this spring when it comes to her off-duty looks. Not only did she pretty much single-handedly make low-rise kick-flares *the* denim alternative of the season, she also just debuted a look that designated just what sandals to wear with pedal pushers, another pants trend that's experiencing a high going into the warmer months. At this rate, I'll be in debt by the time summer begins just by attempting to keep up with trends the Rhode founder has catalyzed. That's a problem for another day, though. Now, let's get back to what you're all here for.

Pedal pushers aren't exactly the easiest pants trend to style. Finding the right shoes is key to successfully navigating the silhouette, but fortunately for us interested parties, Bieber has this pants-to-shoe formula calculated just right. The answer? Strappy sandals. With her black Magda Butrym pedal pushers, Bieber wore a pair of thin-strapped FEMME LA sandals with a mid-height stiletto heel, called the Maeve Slipper. She finished off the transitional-weather ensemble with a white camisole from Joe's Jeans, a Mango trench coat, and Saint Laurent's celeb-favorite Y Tote.

Hailey Bieber wearing a Mango trench coat, white tank top, black pedal pushers, strappy sandals, and a YSL Y Tote.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Mango Oversized Cotton Trench Coat ($220); Joe's Jeans The Everyday Tank ($68); Magda Butrym Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants ($895); FEMME LA Maeve Slipper ($189); YSL Y Tote ($3600); Mega jewelry

MANGO, Oversized Cotton Trench Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

The Everyday Tank
Joe's Jeans
The Everyday Tank

Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants
MAGDA BUTRYM
Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants

Maeve Slipper
FEMME LA
Maeve Slipper

Women's Y Tote in Leather in Black
YSL
Y Tote in Leather in Black

But what is it about strappy sandals that makes them perfect for pedal pushers? Well, with a pant shape like this one, you want to make your legs appear as long as possible, which barely-there footwear helps with significantly. You see, the slight straps don't suddenly cut off your leg like an ankle boot or even a classic pump would. They give the illusion that your legs keep on going forever. Genius? Exactly.

Shop the ultimate pedal pusher shoe combo:

Capri Pant in Stretch Ponte
J.Crew
Capri Pant in Stretch Ponte

Textured Buckle Heel Sandals
ZARA
Textured Buckle Heel Sandals

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant

Diwo Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals
NEOUS
Diwo Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals

Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Bette Super Slim Capris
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capris

Madewell, The Maycie Asymmetric T-Strap Sandal
Madewell
The Maycie Asymmetric T-Strap Sandal

Slim Capri Pants
COS
Slim Capri Pants

MANGO, Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap

The Rizzo Pedal Pusher
Favorite Daughter
The Rizzo Pedal Pusher

Heeled Leather Sandals
Prada
Heeled Leather Sandals

Gap, High Rise Ponte Capris
Gap
High Rise Ponte Capris

Samantha Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Samantha Heeled Sandal

Everlane, The Dream Capri
Everlane
The Dream Capri

Tracie Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Tracie Flip Flop

Sunday Best, Scribe Capri
Sunday Best
Scribe Capri

Iside Sandal
Maria Luca
Iside Sandal

Camille Ponte Capri Pants
Pistola
Camille Ponte Capri Pants

Puce Sandal
RAYE
Puce Sandal

Santino Crop Pants
STAUD
Santino Crop Pants

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

Neoprene Capri Leggings
Commando
Neoprene Capri Leggings

Tee Cage Leather Sandals
PROENZA SCHOULER
Tee Cage Leather Sandals

MANGO, Leather Sandals With a Wide Strap
MANGO
Leather Sandals With a Wide Strap

Double T Buckle Sandal in Black, Size 12
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Sandal

Compact Knit Capri Trousers
TOTEME
Compact Knit Capri Trousers

Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Kitten Heel Sandals

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸