Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.
Hailey Bieber has been on a serious roll this spring when it comes to her off-duty looks. Not only did she pretty much single-handedly make low-rise kick-flares *the* denim alternative of the season, she also just debuted a look that designated just what sandals to wear with pedal pushers, another pants trend that's experiencing a high going into the warmer months. At this rate, I'll be in debt by the time summer begins just by attempting to keep up with trends the Rhode founder has catalyzed. That's a problem for another day, though. Now, let's get back to what you're all here for.
Pedal pushers aren't exactly the easiest pants trend to style. Finding the right shoes is key to successfully navigating the silhouette, but fortunately for us interested parties, Bieber has this pants-to-shoe formula calculated just right. The answer? Strappy sandals. With her black Magda Butrym pedal pushers, Bieber wore a pair of thin-strapped FEMME LA sandals with a mid-height stiletto heel, called the Maeve Slipper. She finished off the transitional-weather ensemble with a white camisole from Joe's Jeans, a Mango trench coat, and Saint Laurent's celeb-favorite Y Tote.
On Hailey Bieber: Mango Oversized Cotton Trench Coat ($220); Joe's Jeans The Everyday Tank ($68); Magda Butrym Cropped Crepe Slim-Leg Pants ($895); FEMME LA Maeve Slipper ($189); YSL Y Tote ($3600); Mega jewelry
But what is it about strappy sandals that makes them perfect for pedal pushers? Well, with a pant shape like this one, you want to make your legs appear as long as possible, which barely-there footwear helps with significantly. You see, the slight straps don't suddenly cut off your leg like an ankle boot or even a classic pump would. They give the illusion that your legs keep on going forever. Genius? Exactly.
Shop the ultimate pedal pusher shoe combo:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
