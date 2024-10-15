Pamela Anderson Just Wore the Low-Maintenance Outfit Formula Fashion People Swear By
Forget about the old principle of not wearing white after Labor Day. In recent years, fashion people have been embracing all-white ensembles during the fall and winter. This trend offers a refreshing contrast to the usual dark colors like deep brown, navy, and black that dominate cold-weather wardrobes. A great example of this is Pamela Anderson's latest outfit.
Yesterday, Anderson appeared at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City to mark the launch of her cookbook, I Love You: Recipes From the Heart. The actor and model embraced a relaxed style, opting for a coordinated white top-and-skirt combination. She complemented her ensemble with a matching scarf—reflecting the popular knitwear trend favored by fashion enthusiasts from Copenhagen to London—vintage-inspired tortoiseshell sunglasses, and elegant nude pumps.
Beyond Anderson being an advocate for wearing white after Labor Day, fashion designers have been embracing this idea year after year. During the fall 2024 runway shows, renowned brands such as Alaïa, Louis Vuitton, Bevza, and Brandon Maxwell showcased a stunning array of all-white ensembles. Models strutted down the runway in everything from sheer white skirts paired with sleeveless blouses to sport-inspired jackets combined with bubble-hem miniskirts. These looks further demonstrate the versatility and elegance of an all-white outfit, empowering you to pair any white item with a coordinating piece and look instantly chic.
If you want to create the most elevated outfits with a simple formula, keep scrolling to shop the best white pieces to mix and match this fall and winter.
Shop the best white pieces for fall and winter:
Style with the coordinating sweater for an Anderson-like look.
Shop the matching Ridley Ruffle Sweater ($138).
A white puffer jacket with white wide-leg jeans creates one of the best winter outfits around.
I own this jacket and love it because of the rich-looking gold buttons and slim fit.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
