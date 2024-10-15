Pamela Anderson Just Wore the Low-Maintenance Outfit Formula Fashion People Swear By

Forget about the old principle of not wearing white after Labor Day. In recent years, fashion people have been embracing all-white ensembles during the fall and winter. This trend offers a refreshing contrast to the usual dark colors like deep brown, navy, and black that dominate cold-weather wardrobes. A great example of this is Pamela Anderson's latest outfit.

Yesterday, Anderson appeared at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City to mark the launch of her cookbook, I Love You: Recipes From the Heart. The actor and model embraced a relaxed style, opting for a coordinated white top-and-skirt combination. She complemented her ensemble with a matching scarf—reflecting the popular knitwear trend favored by fashion enthusiasts from Copenhagen to London—vintage-inspired tortoiseshell sunglasses, and elegant nude pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyond Anderson being an advocate for wearing white after Labor Day, fashion designers have been embracing this idea year after year. During the fall 2024 runway shows, renowned brands such as Alaïa, Louis Vuitton, Bevza, and Brandon Maxwell showcased a stunning array of all-white ensembles. Models strutted down the runway in everything from sheer white skirts paired with sleeveless blouses to sport-inspired jackets combined with bubble-hem miniskirts. These looks further demonstrate the versatility and elegance of an all-white outfit, empowering you to pair any white item with a coordinating piece and look instantly chic.

If you want to create the most elevated outfits with a simple formula, keep scrolling to shop the best white pieces to mix and match this fall and winter.

Shop the best white pieces for fall and winter:

MANGO Turtleneck Knit Top $70 SHOP NOW The bouclé fabric and relaxed neck design remind me of Anderson's look.

H&M Tie Belt Coat $55 SHOP NOW Every fashion person in NYC will be wearing a tie-belt coat come November.

MANGO Camp-Collar Knit Sweater $70 SHOP NOW The relaxed collar really elevates this long-sleeve sweater.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant $217 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors swear by these pants.

STAUD Siren Bouclé Sweater With Detachable Scarf $450 SHOP NOW I will be asking for this sweater for Christmas.

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic Sweater Dress $168 SHOP NOW Throw this on with knee-high boots and go!

MANGO Asymmetric Satin Blouse $100 SHOP NOW Effortless.

H&M Rib-Knit Half-Zip Sweater $40 SHOP NOW Simple yet chic.

Show Me Your Mumu Ridley Ruffle Skirt $124 SHOP NOW Style with the coordinating sweater for an Anderson-like look. Shop the matching Ridley Ruffle Sweater ($138).

ZARA Water and Wind Protection Short Quilted Anorak $70 SHOP NOW A white puffer jacket with white wide-leg jeans creates one of the best winter outfits around.

MANGO Tweed Jacket With Buttons $140 SHOP NOW I own this jacket and love it because of the rich-looking gold buttons and slim fit.

Reformation Addison Knit Top $68 SHOP NOW The ideal top to match with pants for a stylish evening out.

H&M Rib-Knit Cardigan $29 SHOP NOW If you don't own a chunky cardigan, this is your sign to get one.