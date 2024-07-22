Pamela Anderson’s South of France Outfits Look So Elevated Thanks to This Simple Formula

Pamela Anderson has caught my attention for her classic, timeless outfits lately and her holiday wardrobe is no exception. Having spent the last week in the South of France, her elegant outfits have inspired my entire holiday packing list.

For her time in the sun-drench coast, Anderson packed an enviable collection of light summer staples and classic buys. Using a clever packing formula, Anderson opted to stick to a bright white color palette—save a few neutral accessories—to ensure a cohesive array of looks that would style well with everything as she mixed-and-matched the pieces throughout her trip.

Sticking mainly to classic buys such as slip dresses, A-line skirts and jersey tops, I did spot a few new-season trends enter into her holiday rotation—in white of course! Scroll on to see how Pamela Anderson dressed for her South of France holiday and shop the pieces you need to re-create her sophisticated, all-white outfits.

3 OUTFITS PAMELA ANDERSON WORE IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

1. LINEN DRESS + BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: A light linen dress is a fashion person's most important buy for the summer months. Style with trending black ballet flats like Anderson for an elegant ensemble that will keep you cool and comfortable all day.

SHOP LINEN DRESSES + BALLET FLATS:

COS Square-Neck Mini Pinafore Dress $120 SHOP NOW Style with black ballet flats or wear with a strappy sandal.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats $129 SHOP NOW These also come in a light cream shade.

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress $148 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

Jigsaw Elasticated Ballerina | Black $140 SHOP NOW Black ballet flats are a summer time non-negotiable.

2. COTTON SKIRT + WHITE TEE

Style Notes: White cotton skirts have proven to be summer 2024's most important buy. Creating a fresh, tonal look, Anderson styled hers with a bright white tee, for a cohesive ensemble that worked to keep her cool under the French sun. Keeping her accessories relaxed and minimal, the actor selected simple white trainers and a raffia tote to accessorise for the day.

SHOP COTTON SKIRTS + T-SHIRTS:

COS Drawstring Midi Skirt $135 SHOP NOW The drawstring waistband ensures you can get the perfect fit.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt $45 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tee.

Reformation Lucy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW This has moved up to the top of my summer wish list.

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt $32 SHOP NOW This also comes in so many other colors.

3. BERMUDA SHORTS + WHITE HAT + BASKET BAG

Style Notes: Tapping into one of the season's fastest growing trends, Anderson styled a fresh white pair of bermuda shorts during her holiday on the French coast. Matching her accessories to the bright white shade, the actor selected a white hat to shield her face from the glaring sun—whilst adding a point of interest to her relaxed day time look. Just add a chic basket bag for more French style appeal.

SHOP BERMUDA SHORTS, WHITE HATS + BASKET BAGS:

ZARA Flowy Belted Shorts $46 SHOP NOW This also comes in a black and olive.

& Other Stories Fringed Bucket Hat $45 SHOP NOW This also comes in a classic blue denim shade.

Loewe X Paula’s Ibiza Basket Bag in Palm Leaf With Leather Handles $690 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection US Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts $52 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes these breathable and ideal for hot summer days.

Free People Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat $68 SHOP NOW The chicest way to avoid a sunburn.

DeMellier The Santorini $355 SHOP NOW The chicest raffia beach bag.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.