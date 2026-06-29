If you're catching a flight this summer and on the hunt for chic airport outfit inspiration, there's no better place to look than the celebrity set. Whether traveling for meetings, runway shows, weddings, or just pleasure, A-listers are constantly on the go, so it goes without saying that they have travel outfits down to a science. And, this season, their looks are anything but basic or "boring."
Gigi Hadid's recent travel outfit is the perfect example. Skipping the expected sneakers and leggings, Hadid was spotted at JFK Airport wearing suede loafers with drawstring pants. This pant style, whether they're crafted from silk, cotton poplin, or linen, is dominating the fashion zeitgeist right now because it allows anyone to look elegant and put together in an effortless, carefree way. And while they can be paired with a sweatshirt for lounging around the house, they can also be elevated when styled correctly, like with classic loafers.
Creating a comfortable yet forward look, Hadid styled her pants-and-flats combination with a short-sleeve tee over a long-sleeve one, the '90s-inspired styling technique that is having a revival. To complete the look, she opted for a baseball cap, retro sunglasses, and a Miu Miu bowler bag.
Instead of overthinking my travel outfits, I plan to now rely on Hadid's easy two-piece formula and re-create it throughout the season. If you want to, too, keep scrolling because I've rounded up the best drawstring pants and suede loafers on the market right now.