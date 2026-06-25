It's time to put away your sweatpants and leggings because elegant airport style is back. Dressing up for a flight is what every fashion person is doing in 2026, and everyone reading this should follow suit. Don't worry. This doesn't mean you have to wear a dress or something very restricting. The most iconic travel outfits of 2026 so far have been the elevated yet relaxed ones. Think Margot Robbie's Bermuda shorts and mesh ballet flats. This week, though, Daisy Edgar-Jones is giving us inspiration, showing us how to wear jeans and boots stylishly at the airport.
While arriving at CDG Airport in Paris, Edgar-Jones exemplified this idea in a very polished denim outfit. She wore ecru jeans paired with a fitted white tee and a brown leather bomber jacket. To accessorize the look, she opted for black sunglasses and Saint Laurent's leopard-print Mombasa Bag. Grounding the ensemble and proving that footwear doesn't have to be flat to be functional for travel, Edgar-Jones added black pointed-toe heeled ankle boots.
On Daisy-Edgar Jones: Saint Laurent Mombasa Bag ($4000)