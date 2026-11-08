If you're considering adding a new pair of shoes to your winter rotation, I'd love to put forward an alternative to ankle boots this time around. Inspiring my argument, I spotted Amal Clooney stepping out this week, swapping the usual ankle-boot pairing for much more elegant over-the-knee boots worn with tights and a minidress.
Creating one sleek, uninterrupted line from thigh to toe, Amal's combination brought cohesion to her outfit, whilst making her bright white minidress feel genuinely winter-ready. Meanwhile, the extended silhouette of the boots added extra coverage without compromising on the elegance of a shorter hemline.
I know many of us naturally default to ankle boots once winter arrives, but I really don't see why we should limit ourselves. Over-the-knee boots offer a chic way to extend some of our favourite warm-weather pieces into the colder months. Paired with opaque tights, they provide an extra layer of warmth while making miniskirts and shorter dresses feel much more seasonally appropriate.
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Timeless, elegant and surprisingly easy to emulate, Amal's outfit has me reconsidering my usual winter footwear. Read on to shop the over-the-knee boots I'd recommend below.
Shop Over-the-Knee Boots:
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Over the Knee Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
CHLOÉ
Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Chloe predicts that over-the-knee boots will be the winter's most important buy.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.