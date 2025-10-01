It's Official: Everyone With Good Style Will Wear These Two Colors Together in 2026

Chocolate brown has met its match.

Alexa Chung wearing a black mini dress and sunglasses
(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)
If you ever want to know what the next big trends are, look no further than whatever Alexa Chung is wearing at any given moment. For years, Chung has proven herself to be one of the coolest dressers of our time. She consistently wears the latest trends in the most effortless of ways, and given her influence, has been known to even start her fair share of them. And Chung, who is currently at Paris Fashion Week (a likely place for her to be), just put another one on display, in the form of two color trends everyone is about to start wearing together, if the S/S runways are any indication.

The color trends I'm referring to are orange and everyone's favorite reigning color trend: chocolate brown. As brown continues to be the neutral color everyone is trading black for, which will undoubtedly continue to be the case for the foreseeable future, one of the easiest ways to keep the trend fresh is to find new colors to wear with it. The S/S 26 runways (including those of Prada, Saint Laurent, and Ferragamo) have been a sea of orange thus far (paired with brown in many instances). Chung's Saint Laurent lace orange top and brown skirt, which she wore with sheer brown tights, shows just how good the combination is IRL. It's a bit unexpected, a bit retro, and much more than a bit cool. Keep scrolling to see it for yourself on Chung and the S/S 26 runways, and to shop a few orange and brown pieces that would look even better together.

On Alexa Chung at PFW

Alexa Chung wearing an orange lace top and brown lace skirt at PFW S/S 26

(Image credit: Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images)

Alexa Chung wearing an orange lace top and brown lace skirt at PFW S/S 26

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis:Corbis via Getty Images)

On Alexa Chung: Saint Laurent Boxy Bodysuit in Guipure Lace ($13600), Pencil Skirt in Guipure Lace ($6700), Apolline Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather ($2900), and SL 851 Sunglasses ($620)

Orange on the S/S 26 Runways

Saint Laurent S/S 26 runway, orange trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Saint Laurent S/S 26

Prada S/S 26 runway, orange trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 26

MM6 Maison Margiela runway, orange trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

MM6 Maison Margiela S/S 26

Ferragamo S/S 26 runway, orange trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ferragamo S/S 26

Prada S/S 26 runway, orange trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 26

MM6 Maison Margiela S/S 26 runway, orange trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

MM6 Maison Margiela S/S 26

Shop Orange and Brown Pieces to Pair

