It's Official: Everyone With Good Style Will Wear These Two Colors Together in 2026

If you ever want to know what the next big trends are, look no further than whatever Alexa Chung is wearing at any given moment. For years, Chung has proven herself to be one of the coolest dressers of our time. She consistently wears the latest trends in the most effortless of ways, and given her influence, has been known to even start her fair share of them. And Chung, who is currently at Paris Fashion Week (a likely place for her to be), just put another one on display, in the form of two color trends everyone is about to start wearing together, if the S/S runways are any indication.
The color trends I'm referring to are orange and everyone's favorite reigning color trend: chocolate brown. As brown continues to be the neutral color everyone is trading black for, which will undoubtedly continue to be the case for the foreseeable future, one of the easiest ways to keep the trend fresh is to find new colors to wear with it. The S/S 26 runways (including those of Prada, Saint Laurent, and Ferragamo) have been a sea of orange thus far (paired with brown in many instances). Chung's Saint Laurent lace orange top and brown skirt, which she wore with sheer brown tights, shows just how good the combination is IRL. It's a bit unexpected, a bit retro, and much more than a bit cool. Keep scrolling to see it for yourself on Chung and the S/S 26 runways, and to shop a few orange and brown pieces that would look even better together.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.