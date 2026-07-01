No Pedicure Necessary: Olivia Wilde Wore the Elegant Closed-Toe Alternative to Flip-Flops in Italy

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Is it just me, or does it seem like everyone and their mother traveled to Italy this month? Dua Lipa and Callum Turner bopped around the country's chicest hotels on their multi-stop honeymoon, Emma Corrin kept it casual on the Italian Riviera, and Gwyneth Paltrow lived la dolce vita near Florence. Now, you can add Olivia Wilde to that list. The actress and director was recently photographed in Portofino, and her outfit is the epitome of cool vacation style.

Instead of casual flip-flops, Wilde wore Khaite Jane Flats ($1006) embellished with palladium discs. Khaite describes the shoes as "soft, slipper-like flats in velvety suede," making them a comfortable choice for Euro summer vacations that require a lot of walking. I'll never get rid of my flip-flops, to be sure, but I avoid wearing them when I don't have my toes painted or when I take any form of public transport where my feet could get dirty or trampled on. In those cases, closed-toe shoes are definitely my preference—even if they're not by Khaite.