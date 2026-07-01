Instead of casual flip-flops, Wilde wore Khaite Jane Flats ($1006) embellished with palladium discs. Khaite describes the shoes as "soft, slipper-like flats in velvety suede," making them a comfortable choice for Euro summer vacations that require a lot of walking. I'll never get rid of my flip-flops, to be sure, but I avoid wearing them when I don't have my toes painted or when I take any form of public transport where my feet could get dirty or trampled on. In those cases, closed-toe shoes are definitely my preference—even if they're not by Khaite.