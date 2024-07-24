Blackpink's Lisa Is Officially a Louis Vuitton Ambassador
As if its stable of House Ambassadors wasn't impressive enough, Louis Vuitton just added yet another high-profile name: Lisa of the K-pop group Blackpink. She now joins an illustrious group that also includes Zendaya, Saoirse Ronan, Ana de Armas, and others.
"I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador," Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, said in a press release. "She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey."
In addition to her new role with Louis Vuitton, Lisa has several other exciting projects to look forward to. Yesterday it was announced that Blackpink will be reuniting, making new music, and touring in 2025. Plus, Lisa is also acting in the highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus. Fashion, television, music—what can't she do? Scroll down to see Lisa's new Louis Vuitton campaign images.
