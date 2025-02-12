BRB, I'm Cleaning Out My Closet to Make Space for This Fresh and Elegant Bag Trend
I don't clean out my closet often, but a new bag trend has caught my eye, and I'm determined to add it to my collection. To make room for it, I've decided to organize my wardrobe. What's the accessory in question, you ask? A ring-handle bag.
The ring-handle bag has swiftly become one of the most coveted accessories of 2025, and it's easy to see why. Its sleek, sophisticated design effortlessly blends functionality with style, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The defining feature of this bag is its ring handle that is typically crafted in silver or gold, which adds a bold yet refined touch to the classic handbag silhouette.
Fashion icon and Anora actress Mikey Madison was spotted strutting through the streets of NYC, showcasing a striking black-and-gold version effortlessly styled with a chic trench coat, a flowing maxi dress, and elegant pumps. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney turned heads last month by pairing Chloé's bracelet bag with wide-leg jeans and a wool jacket, firmly establishing it as a must-have accessory.
The ring-handle bag is more than just a fleeting fashion statement; it's a wise investment in elegance. The design offers a fresh take on traditional evening bags, and its versatility ensures it complements a variety of looks—from tailored separates to casual jeans and a blouse. With style icons like Madison and Sweeney making it a staple in their wardrobes, I'm excited to make room in mine for this chic, practical accessory that I know will be a go-to for years to come.
Keep scrolling to shop the best ring-handle bags.
Shop ring-handle bags:
So many in-the-know fashion people own this bag.
A statement bag that makes an impression without being excessive.
Cult Gaia's bags are not just accessories; they are true works of art.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
I Forgot About These Winter Boots Until Meghan Markle Styled a Pair In the Most 2025 Way
Good thing they're on sale.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Only Thing More Elegant Than Wearing All Black Is Styling It With This High-Value Color Trend
See Jennifer Lawrence for proof.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sorry, White Tops—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Elegant Alt
It girl approved.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Sneaker Trend Will Be Front-Page News This Spring—Guaranteed
Add a pair to your rotation now.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)
Money.
By Eliza Huber
-
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Includes This French-Girl Jacket Trend
And a special tribute to Travis Kelce.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The 7 Dress Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere From Now Until 2026
Of the moment *and* timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
Celebs Are Quietly Swapping Out This Timeless Boot Trend—Here's What They're Wearing Instead
Look to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and others.
By Michelle Scanga