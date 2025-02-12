BRB, I'm Cleaning Out My Closet to Make Space for This Fresh and Elegant Bag Trend

I don't clean out my closet often, but a new bag trend has caught my eye, and I'm determined to add it to my collection. To make room for it, I've decided to organize my wardrobe. What's the accessory in question, you ask? A ring-handle bag.

The ring-handle bag has swiftly become one of the most coveted accessories of 2025, and it's easy to see why. Its sleek, sophisticated design effortlessly blends functionality with style, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The defining feature of this bag is its ring handle that is typically crafted in silver or gold, which adds a bold yet refined touch to the classic handbag silhouette.

Mikey Madison wears a trench coat, black pumps, black sunglasses, and a black ring-handle bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion icon and Anora actress Mikey Madison was spotted strutting through the streets of NYC, showcasing a striking black-and-gold version effortlessly styled with a chic trench coat, a flowing maxi dress, and elegant pumps. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney turned heads last month by pairing Chloé's bracelet bag with wide-leg jeans and a wool jacket, firmly establishing it as a must-have accessory.

The ring-handle bag is more than just a fleeting fashion statement; it's a wise investment in elegance. The design offers a fresh take on traditional evening bags, and its versatility ensures it complements a variety of looks—from tailored separates to casual jeans and a blouse. With style icons like Madison and Sweeney making it a staple in their wardrobes, I'm excited to make room in mine for this chic, practical accessory that I know will be a go-to for years to come.

Keep scrolling to shop the best ring-handle bags.

Shop ring-handle bags:

Handbag With Metallic Details - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Handbag With Metallic Details

You can't beat this price.

Ring Handle Bag
VERAFIED
Ring Handle Bag

The burgundy and gold make this bag look so expensive.

Ring Leather Bucket Bag
ALAÏA
Ring Leather Bucket Bag

Style with jeans or your favorite LBD.

Bon Bon Metallic Mirrored-Leather Bucket Bag
JIMMY CHOO
Bon Bon Metallic Mirrored-Leather Bucket Bag

So many in-the-know fashion people own this bag.

Lucite Quad Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag
Alexis Bittar
Lucite Quad Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag

Unique.

Ellie Crystal Mesh Ring Handle Bag
olga berg
Ellie Crystal Mesh Ring Handle Bag

The perfect wedding companion.

Le Calino Ring Top-Handle Bag
Jacquemus
Le Calino Ring Top-Handle Bag

A statement bag that makes an impression without being excessive.

Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

The bag that Sweeney just wore.

Una Beaded Leather Top Handle Bag
Cult Gaia
Una Beaded Leather Top Handle Bag

Cult Gaia's bags are not just accessories; they are true works of art.

SIMKHAI, Mod Bag
SIMKHAI
Mod Bag

This bag is what your elegant wardrobe needs.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

