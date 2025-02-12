BRB, I'm Cleaning Out My Closet to Make Space for This Fresh and Elegant Bag Trend

I don't clean out my closet often, but a new bag trend has caught my eye, and I'm determined to add it to my collection. To make room for it, I've decided to organize my wardrobe. What's the accessory in question, you ask? A ring-handle bag.

The ring-handle bag has swiftly become one of the most coveted accessories of 2025, and it's easy to see why. Its sleek, sophisticated design effortlessly blends functionality with style, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The defining feature of this bag is its ring handle that is typically crafted in silver or gold, which adds a bold yet refined touch to the classic handbag silhouette.

Fashion icon and Anora actress Mikey Madison was spotted strutting through the streets of NYC, showcasing a striking black-and-gold version effortlessly styled with a chic trench coat, a flowing maxi dress, and elegant pumps. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney turned heads last month by pairing Chloé's bracelet bag with wide-leg jeans and a wool jacket, firmly establishing it as a must-have accessory.

The ring-handle bag is more than just a fleeting fashion statement; it's a wise investment in elegance. The design offers a fresh take on traditional evening bags, and its versatility ensures it complements a variety of looks—from tailored separates to casual jeans and a blouse. With style icons like Madison and Sweeney making it a staple in their wardrobes, I'm excited to make room in mine for this chic, practical accessory that I know will be a go-to for years to come.

MANGO Handbag With Metallic Details $60 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

VERAFIED Ring Handle Bag $178 SHOP NOW The burgundy and gold make this bag look so expensive.

ALAÏA Ring Leather Bucket Bag $2990 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or your favorite LBD.

JIMMY CHOO Bon Bon Metallic Mirrored-Leather Bucket Bag $1195 SHOP NOW So many in-the-know fashion people own this bag.

Alexis Bittar Lucite Quad Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag $745 SHOP NOW Unique.

olga berg Ellie Crystal Mesh Ring Handle Bag $115 SHOP NOW The perfect wedding companion.

Jacquemus Le Calino Ring Top-Handle Bag $1485 SHOP NOW A statement bag that makes an impression without being excessive.

CHLOÉ Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW The bag that Sweeney just wore.

Cult Gaia Una Beaded Leather Top Handle Bag $428 SHOP NOW Cult Gaia's bags are not just accessories; they are true works of art.

SIMKHAI Mod Bag $525 SHOP NOW This bag is what your elegant wardrobe needs.