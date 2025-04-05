Spotted on the Streets of London: The Flat-Shoe Trend Aimee Lou Wood Wears on Repeat
Whether brogues, Mary Janes or loafers, every London fashion person I know is styling flats with white socks.
It won't come as a shock to hear that flat shoes are trending. If you’ve been reading Who What Wear for any length of time, you’ll know we’ve long championed the joys of no-heels fashion. Whether it's Mary Janes, loafers, ballet flats or the increasingly popular ballet trainer, if it keeps our feet firmly and comfortably on the ground, we’re fully on board.
Having explored the many shapes and styles of this enduring shoe category, I thought I’d covered every angle. That was until Aimee Lou Wood reminded me of a simple styling trick that makes even the most classic flats feel fresh and cool.
Rather than opting for bare ankles or wintry tights, Wood stepped out in not one, but two different pairs of black flat shoes this week, each styled with a bright-white pair of socks. First came a sleek pair of suede Mary Janes, followed closely by some glossy leather loafers, both brought to life with the subtle yet striking addition of some ankle socks.
Keeping her outfits streamlined and considered, Wood stuck to a minimal colour palette, building her looks around wardrobe staples like structured leather jackets and timeless straight-leg jeans. But it was the socks—layered neatly beneath her black flats—that added a sense of contrast, femininity and texture. That unmistakable clean finish that only white can deliver elevated her simple styling to something altogether more directional.
While Wood’s looks brought this clever combo back to the forefront of my mind, it’s actually a styling trick I’ve been spotting across London lately. As the city transitions from boots to lighter spring layers, the white sock-and-flat-shoe pairing has quietly become a go-to for those in the know.
Smart yet unfussy, polished but relaxed—this two-step formula encapsulates the easy elegance of London style right now. Scroll on to see how Londoners are styling the trend right now, then shop our edit of the best flat shoes and white socks below.
DISCOVER HOW LONDONERS ARE WEARING WHITE SOCKS AND BLACK SHOES:
Style Notes: The easiest way to make a leggings outfit feel impossible chic, tall white socks and glossy leather loafers will give your look a pretty finish and a smart silhouette.
Style Notes: There's something about the addition of white socks that makes black flats feel so much more elvated. When paired with smart staples like pencil skirts and pinstripes, you can easy style your flats into the evening.
Style Notes: Who What Wear's assistant social media editor Annie Wheatland Clinch has long been a fan of this classic sock + flat shoe combination—she even took it out for a spin during London Fashion Week earlier this year.
Style Notes: Before high-summer hits, ensure you're keeping adequately warm by layering your look with a pair of fresh white socks.
Style Notes: While white socks elevated Mary Janes and ballet flats, I happen to think they look particularly chic with simple, glossy loafers.
SHOP OUT EDIT OF WHITE SOCKS AND BLACK SHOES.
These come in two different sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
