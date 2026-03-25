There’s much I love about spring, from longer days to warmer weather; however, as someone who lives in black, pastels aren’t one of them. I find them hard to make look expensive, tricky to style, and I don't even need to mention the constant fear of staining they come with. However, recently, I spotted Margot Robbie going head-to-toe in a colour that I was not expecting to see this time of year. Enter the all-black spring outfit.
Now, any elegant dresser will tell you that black is one of those timeless colours that will never fail you. The kind that looks polished, put together and, most importantly, expensive at any price point. Spotted in a black lightweight crewneck jumper, wide-leg tailored trousers and chisel-toe boots before finishing off her look with a tonal shoulder bag and sleek sunglasses (as well as a laptop, which is majorly inspiring me to recreate this look the next time I’m in the office), Margot proved that going fully monochrome is a fail-proof way to look chic no matter the time of year.
Unlike pastels that often require extra effort to style and care for, black makes dressing feel as effortless as it looks polished. Not to mention that since all-black outfits are usually only spotted throughout autumn and winter, there’s something that feels particularly fresh about seeing this hue in the warmer months. And I, for one, will be taking a cue from Margot Robbie this season and going head-to-toe in this timeless colour.
Keep scrolling to shop Margot’s look for yourself, and then take a look at my edit of the other black staples that I currently have my eye on for spring 2026.
Shop Margot Robbie's Look
Rise & Fall
Finest Cashmere Jumper
Rise & Fall has some of the best cashmere pieces on the market right now,
Prada
Leather Belt
Every wardrobe needs a goes-with-everything belt.
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
These tailored linen trousers are perfect for spring.