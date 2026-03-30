FYI: These Are the Exact Bootcut Pants Cool Girls Are Wearing This Spring

Over the past year, we've witnessed one unlikely pant trend after another make a return from a long hiatus. To name a few, we've seen cigarette pants, skinny jeans, and capris (all of which are slim-fitting pant trends, I might add), but there's a fresh trend that deserves the next spotlight. Anya Taylor-Joy seems to think so too. While attending the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix over the weekend, Taylor-Joy wore a Y2K-inspired outfit with an edgy and cool pant trend that's officially made a comeback: low-rise bootcut pants.
Her leather pants were from Frame, and she paired them with a vintage contrast-stitch, multicolor top from Jean Paul Gaultier's 1991 collection. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses by Jimmy Fairly and stepped onto the tracks in a pair of bright-red heeled sandals. This look gave Charlie's Angels, IMHO. It was edgy, cool, and very Y2K coded. I'm not surprised that fashion people still can't get enough of that era, Taylor-Joy included. Low-rise pants aren't a new trend and have come back a few times before, but this time around, people are leaning toward this particular slim-fit, bootcut silhouette. This outfit shows me all the proof I need.
If you're into low-rise bootcut pants this spring, keep scrolling to re-create Taylor-Joy's look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.