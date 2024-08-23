Emily Cooper Would Never (Ever!) Wear Lily Collins' Latest Low-Key Trouser-and-Trainer Combo

Don't tell Emily Cooper, but I just spotted Lily Collins out wearing a trouser and shoe combination that she would never, ever want to be seen in. Packing away her character's extraverted ensembles, the Collins crafted a laidback look that's much more akin to the outfits I wear myself on the daily.

Styling wide-leg trousers in a light beige shade, the actor tapped into an easy autumn trouser trend in a nonchalant way, beige being the perfect neutral for layering different autumal shades upon. Whilst her alter ego from the Netflix hit show Emily in Paris might find herself drawn to the voluminous trousers, there's no way she would have paired them with such an understated—but I would argue, very cool—trainer as Collins did.

Lily Collins wore grey trousers and Adidas trainers.

(Image credit: Splash)

Picking up on the growing brown trainer trend, Collins introduced an earthy flush into her outfit in a subtle way. Sweeping through fashion crowds, the brown shoes are proving to be one of the most important of the season. Less harsh than black, but just as versatile, it looks like Collin possesses the same keen eye for style as her famed character does.

Styling brown trainers with beige trousers, Collins' look was relaxed, comfortable and perfect for daily styling. If you want to channel the chic off-duty ensemble for yourself, read on to discover our edit of the best beige trousers and brown trainers to buy now.

SHOP BEIGE TROUSERS AND BROWN TRAINERS:

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

These come in sizes 4—22.

trainer
Adidas
SL72 Trainers

These are a favourite within fashion crowds.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

These are a fashion person's favourites.

shoes
New Balance x Miu Miu
574 Striped Velvet Sneakers

The textured corduroy finish adds an elevated edge.

A&f Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Nike Nike Cortez Trainers Baroque Brown Sail Khaki - Unisex Sports
Nike
Cortez Trainers Baroque Brown

These also come in 18 other colours.

Flowy Straight-Fit Trousers
Mango
Flowy Straight-Fit Trousers

Style with the matching top for a chic, coordinating look.

trainers
Onitsuka Tiger
Colorado Eighty-Five NM

The brown trainer trend is taking off this autumn.

Lyocell™ Blend Pleated Wide Leg Trouser
Marks & Spencer
Pleated Wide Leg Trouser

These also come in a light cream shade.

Veja Rio Branco Trainers | Brown
Veja
Rio Branco Trainers

Style with beige trousers à la Lily.

Ovalo Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants
Jacquemus
Ovalo Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants

These have a slightly curved cut for a voluminous finish.

Leather Sneakers
Dreis Van Noten
Leather Sneakers

These are on their way to selling out.

Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
Agolde
Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Style with a white tee to get Lily's look.

Acs Pro Desert Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Acs Pro Desert Faux Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Salomon's trainers are a fashion persons favourites.

trousers
Acne Studios
Pablo Cotton Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The cotton composition makes these light and breathable.

Veja X Reformation Venturi Sneakers
Veja X Reformation
Venturi Sneakers

These well cushioned trainers will keep you comfortable all day.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

