Lila Moss Just Wore the Low-Heel Shoe You'll See All Over Europe This Summer
A new runway hero and front-row favourite, model Lila Moss is privy to the industry's latest and greatest—and has subsequently honed a wardrobe that mirrors the excellent taste she's been exposed to. With a strong sense of personal style, the daughter of Kate Moss favours comfortable items with a polished edge. Often incorporating Y2K favourites such as low-rise jeans, cargo pants and ballet flats into her look, the 21-year-old always pulls her outfits together with an on-trend finish.
Assembling a relaxed weekend look, the model elevated her summer style by reaching for a shoe trend I have a feeling will be all over Europe this summer. Swapping out a plain pair of heeled mules, Moss chose a pretty bow-embellished, kitten-heel style to complete her look. Leaning towards her playful side, Moss's fun summer styling was complete with a bright red top, blue jeans, and an oversized scrunchie.
Rifting off the coquette trend that dominated the past six months, bow-embellished mules offer a cute and wearable take on the romantic aesthetic. A charming alternative to the high heel sandals that tend to come into play during the summer, especially where formal occasions are concerned, this low-heel shoe trend offers enough comfort to see you through the entire day.
I've already spotted the bow mule shoe trend crop up French influencers and my colleague, deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, also clocked them on a few of Croatia's stylish inhabitants after dark in the city of Split. This makes sense, as there's something about this retro silhouette that feels inherently European. Why not give it a London-girl spin by following Moss's lead by styling yours with a pair of well-loved jeans and a pretty top. Otherwise, wear with a flowing cotton skirt or dress for a summer-ready outfit you'll come back to all season.
To shop the shoe trend that Moss has just put on the map, scroll on to see our edit of the best bow mules.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOW MULES HERE:
This rich ruby shade will style so well with black and white dresses.
These kitten heels have all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
