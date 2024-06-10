Lila Moss Just Wore the Low-Heel Shoe You'll See All Over Europe This Summer

A new runway hero and front-row favourite, model Lila Moss is privy to the industry's latest and greatest—and has subsequently honed a wardrobe that mirrors the excellent taste she's been exposed to. With a strong sense of personal style, the daughter of Kate Moss favours comfortable items with a polished edge. Often incorporating Y2K favourites such as low-rise jeans, cargo pants and ballet flats into her look, the 21-year-old always pulls her outfits together with an on-trend finish.

Assembling a relaxed weekend look, the model elevated her summer style by reaching for a shoe trend I have a feeling will be all over Europe this summer. Swapping out a plain pair of heeled mules, Moss chose a pretty bow-embellished, kitten-heel style to complete her look. Leaning towards her playful side, Moss's fun summer styling was complete with a bright red top, blue jeans, and an oversized scrunchie.

Rifting off the coquette trend that dominated the past six months, bow-embellished mules offer a cute and wearable take on the romantic aesthetic. A charming alternative to the high heel sandals that tend to come into play during the summer, especially where formal occasions are concerned, this low-heel shoe trend offers enough comfort to see you through the entire day.

I've already spotted the bow mule shoe trend crop up French influencers and my colleague, deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, also clocked them on a few of Croatia's stylish inhabitants after dark in the city of Split. This makes sense, as there's something about this retro silhouette that feels inherently European. Why not give it a London-girl spin by following Moss's lead by styling yours with a pair of well-loved jeans and a pretty top. Otherwise, wear with a flowing cotton skirt or dress for a summer-ready outfit you'll come back to all season.

To shop the shoe trend that Moss has just put on the map, scroll on to see our edit of the best bow mules.

Zara Heeled Mules With Bow £36 SHOP NOW This pretty light blue shade is taking off this season.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £248 SHOP NOW This rich ruby shade will style so well with black and white dresses.

Raid Angie Low Cut Kitten Heel Mules £25 SHOP NOW These kitten heels have all of the elegance of a classic high heel, without any of the discomfort.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £248 SHOP NOW These come in UK sized 3—9.

Manolo Blahnik Lolloso 50 Bow-Detailed Ruched Leather Mules £645 SHOP NOW These also come in pink and sage.

Tony Bianco Dakota Mule £163 SHOP NOW This also comes in a brown leather style.

Circus NY Natalina Bow Open-Toe Mules £90 SHOP NOW In a word? Fabulous.