Sarah Jane Nader: These Are the Gifts I'm Getting My Sisters (and the Bag and Jewelry Picks I'd Love to Receive)

Sarah Jane Nader is It. Starring on the successful show Love Thy Nader (alongside her sisters Brooks, Mary Holland, and Grace Ann) has amplified her already booming modeling career, making her a fashion star that’s shining brighter and brighter. And yes, given her connection to the fashion industry and covetable personal style (just peep her IG and TikTok), she, simply put, has good taste. And yes, that also extends to ideas for holiday gifts.
“The girls [sisters] also are always in need of a gloss.”
james allen
Curved Dome Two Stone Ring With 0.20 CTW Marquise Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds In 14K Yellow Gold
“I’m a minimalist at heart, but I love a little edge—like wearing an engagement-style ring on a non–ring finger or stacking a bold pinky ring. James Allen’s curved diamond pinky ring is exactly my vibe: clean, sculptural, and just unexpected enough. I’m big on spoiling myself with really special pieces. Jewelry is my favorite form of self-love.”
Cozy Earth
Luxe Bath Robe
“In the Nader household, we love a good robe! Whether it’s when we are in glam or hanging out in the house, we are always in robes.”
Bombas
Women's Sunday Slippers
“I love to give a pair of cozy pajamas and fuzzy slippers. Who doesn’t love comfort? I always know these will be a home run.”
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.