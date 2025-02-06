Hailey Bieber Just Wore the New Leather Jacket Trend That Sold Out on Zara Immediately

Another day, another Hailey Bieber leather jacket outfit in NYC. After stepping out in a leather bomber jacket with baggy pants just the other day and yet another time with leggings. Bieber is back with another leather jacket trend, and this one is quite a bit newer on the scene than bomber jackets. The trend is cinch-waist leather jackets, and it's one our editors have kind of been freaking out over ever since Chloë Sevigny wore one on the red carpet last fall. Phoebe Philo perhaps deserves much of the credit for making this trend a thing, thanks to the buzzy $9k iteration from her debut namesake collection, but now the trend has gone mainstream and more accessible brands are getting in on it (more on that later).

Like Sevigny, Bieber wore her cinch-waist leather jacket as a dress, completing the look with black pumps (and sheer tights in Bieber's case). If you don't want to go pants-less, this is the perfect jacket trend to pair with the skinny pants and legging trend that's making a comeback in 2025. But back to Zara—it designed its take on the cinch-waist leather jacket trend in burgundy and dark brown (swoon). Both quickly sold out (for obvious reasons), but I linked them both below just in case your size magically comes back in stock. Keep scrolling to check them out and shop more cinch-waist leather jackets that Bieber would undoubtedly approve of.

(Image credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid)

(Image credit: T.Jackson/Backgrid)

Zara's Sold-Out Styles

ZARA ZW Collection Limited Edition 100% Leather Jacket in Burgundy $349 SHOP NOW

ZARA 100% Leather Jacket ZW Collection in Dark Brown $349 SHOP NOW

Shop More Cinch-Waist Leather Jackets

MOTHER The Carry All Parka $575 SHOP NOW

EAVES Mendoza Leather Jacket $498 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Belted Vegan Leather Jacket $140 $100 SHOP NOW

SALON 1884 Misha Leather Track Jacket $6990 $2097 SHOP NOW

COS Waisted Leather Trucker Jacket $590 SHOP NOW

A.L.C. Nolan Hooded Leather Coat $2495 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Charles Cropped Leather Jacket $895 SHOP NOW