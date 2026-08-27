The 2 Chic Items You Need to Make Capri Pants Fall-Appropriate

There are always one or two summer trends that spill into fall purely by the will of the wearers. Some fashion people welcome sweater weather with open arms while others choose to carry their favorite summer trends into the new season. Millie Bobby Brown's recent outfit reflected the latter. Brown was spotted with her husband Jake Bongiovi wearing one of summer's biggest and most polarizing pant trends: capri pants. We're at the tail end of the season, but somehow, her look felt fall-appropriate too.
Brown wore polka-dot capris with a simple beige cardigan and black ballet pumps to give her outfit an autumnal feel. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a small pouch bag. Adding the ballet pumps and, of course, layering a cardigan over her look was the perfect way to make her capris look less summer ready and more fall-forward.
If you're not ready to give up capri pants yet, keep scrolling to re-create Brown's outfit and shop more cardigans, capri pants, and ballet pumps in an array of colors and styles.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.