If You're Against Long Shorts, the $53 Nordstrom Pair Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore Is the Opposite Trend

While everyone else has been out there talking about culottes and bermuda shorts, Olivia Rodrigo has been doing her own thing. Time and time again, she's proven herself to be a lover of short hemlines, so we're not surprised that she's skipping the long, baggy shorts trend (for now, at least). Instead, she's sticking with micro shorts, which were popular last summer.

Rodrigo was just spotted in NYC over the weekend wearing an outfit that was very much in keeping with her signature style, and it included a pair of $53 shorts from Edikted that are still fully stocked in every size (but probably not for long). She paired them with a black boatneck tank and her favorite Frye knee-high boots, which complemented the short shorts perfectly. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention that the shorts have polka dots on them—a print she's worn over and over since becoming a household name.

If affordable things Olivia Rodrigo wears are of interest to you, keep scrolling to shop her shorts before they sell out, as well as a few other pairs of micro shorts I'm sure she'd buy from Nordstrom.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a tank top, polka dot shorts, and Frye knee boots

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Edikted Twyla Polka Dot Shorts ($53); Frye Campus Knee High Boots ($498)

Shop Olivia's Look

Dusk Stretch Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Stretch Knit Top

Twyla Polka Dot Shorts
EDIKTED
Twyla Polka Dot Shorts

Campus Knee High Boot
Frye
Campus Knee High Boots

Shop More Micro Shorts on Nordstrom

Carrie Stripe Low Rise Knit Shorts
LIONESS
Carrie Stripe Low Rise Knit Shorts

Betsy Bloomer Shorts
Reformation
Betsy Bloomer Shorts

The Short Denim Shorts
Favorite Daughter
The Short Denim Shorts

Women's Haven Micro Short
Cotton On
Haven Micro Shorts

Now or Never Stripe Denim Shorts
Free People
Now or Never Stripe Denim Shorts

Rori Shorts
Reformation
Rori Shorts

Olesia Ruffle Shorts
EDIKTED
Olesia Ruffle Shorts

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

