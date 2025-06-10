If You're Against Long Shorts, the $53 Nordstrom Pair Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore Is the Opposite Trend

While everyone else has been out there talking about culottes and bermuda shorts, Olivia Rodrigo has been doing her own thing. Time and time again, she's proven herself to be a lover of short hemlines, so we're not surprised that she's skipping the long, baggy shorts trend (for now, at least). Instead, she's sticking with micro shorts, which were popular last summer.

Rodrigo was just spotted in NYC over the weekend wearing an outfit that was very much in keeping with her signature style, and it included a pair of $53 shorts from Edikted that are still fully stocked in every size (but probably not for long). She paired them with a black boatneck tank and her favorite Frye knee-high boots, which complemented the short shorts perfectly. I'd also be remiss if I didn't mention that the shorts have polka dots on them—a print she's worn over and over since becoming a household name.

If affordable things Olivia Rodrigo wears are of interest to you, keep scrolling to shop her shorts before they sell out, as well as a few other pairs of micro shorts I'm sure she'd buy from Nordstrom.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Edikted Twyla Polka Dot Shorts ($53); Frye Campus Knee High Boots ($498)

Shop Olivia's Look

Shop More Micro Shorts on Nordstrom