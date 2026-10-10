Not Black, Not Brown—Kendall Just Made This the Single Most Expensive-Looking Shoe Color

There are so many flat-shoe options on the market right now; it can be hard to pick between the countless pairs when shopping for your next style. But I'm here to tell you that the best option if you want your shoes to look expensive and polished with every outfit is to avoid classic colors like black and brown and instead opt for a navy blue pair. Don't just take my word for it, though. Kendall Jenner is backing the flat-shoe color, too.
This week, when the supermodel went on a dinner date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles with Hailey Bieber, she chose a satin pair of flat mules from The Row, called the June Mules, which—you guessed it—were navy blue. She styled the flats with a matching knee-length skirt and a black boatneck T-shirt, adding a mustard-colored leather shoulder bag for a pop of color. Black or brown flats would have looked fine with the ensemble, but her choice to wear navy made the outfit appear infinitely more elegant and expensive. No added effort required.
Sadly, Jenner's specific mules are currently sold out, though if you want to join the waitlist for a pair, I wouldn't argue against you. They're gorgeous and will surely restock at some point given their popularity among the celeb set. That being said, her June Mules aren't the only option out there. The Row even has another navy-blue satin slide, the Tilda Mules ($1050), that make for a great alternative. For a more affordable swap, you can't go wrong with Reformation's Buffy Ruched Ballet Flats ($228). Even more price-conscious shoppers could go with Old Navy's V-Cut Ballet Flats ($18), which are currently on sale.
Shop all the best navy-blue flats on the market right now below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.