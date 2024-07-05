The Anti-Trend Dress Style Kendall, Laura, and Hailey Love Is All Over Zara and H&M

Most weeks, it's a given that I'll land eyes on a stylish celebrity wrapped up in silk, cashmere, or leather. Favoring opulent fabrics with an equally lavish price tag, the celebrity fashion set is the first to style itself in the season's most exuberant buys.

This week, however, I've noticed a more modest yet equally elegant garment work its way into the wardrobes of some of my favorite style stars. Instead of donning silk gowns and linen two-pieces, I've spotted Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, and Hailey Bieber styling the comfortable and flattering jersey dress trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Supple and soft to the touch, the jersey dress trend falls neatly on the body, skimming the silhouette in a low-key way. Often designed with pretty pleat or drape detailing, this dress style offers a less formal take on styling than its silk counterparts without sacrificing any of the polish.

Wearing theirs in similar ways, both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted wearing beige jersey dresses. Selecting styles that fell past the knee, Jenner wore hers with black strappy kitten heels, whilst Bieber styled hers underneath a boxy blazer with a tonal nude stiletto. Elegant by nature, the comfortable jersey drape dress requires few accessories to achieve an elevated look, as Jenner and Bieber attested to with their latest ensembles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers with trending mesh flats, Laura Harrier styled a black backless style whilst holidaying in Ibiza. With a stretchy and flexible fabric, the jersey dress trend is ideal for styling across long, busy days, making it a holiday-packing no-brainer.

A staple in so many of our wardrobes, the celebrity style set are far from the only ones to back to jersey dress trend. From Reformation to Zara, read on to discover the jersey dresses we're shopping this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST JERSEY DRESSES:

ZARA Draped Midi Dress $50 SHOP NOW This elegant draped dress looks more expensive than it is.

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW Style with heels and oversized earrings for an easy, evening-ready look.

H&M Draped Jersey Dress $40 $23 SHOP NOW This long-sleeve style can't be missed.

Enza Costa Silk Knit Sleeveless Twist Midi Dress $260 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Good American Sandwashed Jersey Maxi Dress $229 SHOP NOW The twisted detail elevates the feel of this classic piece.

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress $129 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to incorporate into a capsule wardrobe.

COS Ruched Maxi Dress $135 SHOP NOW The perfect wedding guest dress.

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress $79 SHOP NOW I love the slight off-the-shoulder design.

James Perse Cutaway Ruched Dress $175 SHOP NOW I can definitely see Jenner and Bieber wearing this on the streets of LA.

NORMA KAMALI Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Stretch-Jersey Gown $245 SHOP NOW Norma Kamali doesn't disappoint when it comes to ruched dresses.

By Anthropologie The Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress $88 SHOP NOW The under-$100 price can't be beat.

ULLA JOHNSON Natalia Lyocell-Jersey Maxi Dress $550 $330 SHOP NOW This is now 40% off. Run, don't walk.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.