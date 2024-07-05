The Anti-Trend Dress Style Kendall, Laura, and Hailey Love Is All Over Zara and H&M

Natalie Munro
By
published

Most weeks, it's a given that I'll land eyes on a stylish celebrity wrapped up in silk, cashmere, or leather. Favoring opulent fabrics with an equally lavish price tag, the celebrity fashion set is the first to style itself in the season's most exuberant buys.

This week, however, I've noticed a more modest yet equally elegant garment work its way into the wardrobes of some of my favorite style stars. Instead of donning silk gowns and linen two-pieces, I've spotted Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, and Hailey Bieber styling the comfortable and flattering jersey dress trend.

Kendall Jenner wears a jersey dress with black kitten heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Supple and soft to the touch, the jersey dress trend falls neatly on the body, skimming the silhouette in a low-key way. Often designed with pretty pleat or drape detailing, this dress style offers a less formal take on styling than its silk counterparts without sacrificing any of the polish.

Wearing theirs in similar ways, both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted wearing beige jersey dresses. Selecting styles that fell past the knee, Jenner wore hers with black strappy kitten heels, whilst Bieber styled hers underneath a boxy blazer with a tonal nude stiletto. Elegant by nature, the comfortable jersey drape dress requires few accessories to achieve an elevated look, as Jenner and Bieber attested to with their latest ensembles

Hailey Bieber wears a jersey dress with pointed-toe heels, and a blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing hers with trending mesh flats, Laura Harrier styled a black backless style whilst holidaying in Ibiza. With a stretchy and flexible fabric, the jersey dress trend is ideal for styling across long, busy days, making it a holiday-packing no-brainer.

Laura Harrier wears a jersey dress with mesh flats.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

A staple in so many of our wardrobes, the celebrity style set are far from the only ones to back to jersey dress trend. From Reformation to Zara, read on to discover the jersey dresses we're shopping this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST JERSEY DRESSES:

Draped Midi Dress
ZARA
Draped Midi Dress

This elegant draped dress looks more expensive than it is.

Jamen Knit Dress
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress

Style with heels and oversized earrings for an easy, evening-ready look.

Draped Jersey Dress
H&M
Draped Jersey Dress

This long-sleeve style can't be missed.

Silk Knit Sleeveless Twist Midi Dress
Enza Costa
Silk Knit Sleeveless Twist Midi Dress

This is already on its way to selling out.

Jersey Mock Neck Mini Dress
Helsa
Jersey Mock Neck Mini Dress

Style with knee-high boots or wear with strappy sandals.

Sandwashed Jersey Maxi Dress
Good American
Sandwashed Jersey Maxi Dress

The twisted detail elevates the feel of this classic piece.

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to incorporate into a capsule wardrobe.

Ruched Maxi Dress
COS
Ruched Maxi Dress

The perfect wedding guest dress.

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

I love the slight off-the-shoulder design.

Cutaway Ruched Dress
James Perse
Cutaway Ruched Dress

I can definitely see Jenner and Bieber wearing this on the streets of LA.

Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Stretch-Jersey Gown
NORMA KAMALI
Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Stretch-Jersey Gown

Norma Kamali doesn't disappoint when it comes to ruched dresses.

The Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress
By Anthropologie
The Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress

The under-$100 price can't be beat.

Natalia Lyocell-Jersey Maxi Dress
ULLA JOHNSON
Natalia Lyocell-Jersey Maxi Dress

This is now 40% off. Run, don't walk.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

