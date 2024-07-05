The Anti-Trend Dress Style Kendall, Laura, and Hailey Love Is All Over Zara and H&M
Most weeks, it's a given that I'll land eyes on a stylish celebrity wrapped up in silk, cashmere, or leather. Favoring opulent fabrics with an equally lavish price tag, the celebrity fashion set is the first to style itself in the season's most exuberant buys.
This week, however, I've noticed a more modest yet equally elegant garment work its way into the wardrobes of some of my favorite style stars. Instead of donning silk gowns and linen two-pieces, I've spotted Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, and Hailey Bieber styling the comfortable and flattering jersey dress trend.
Supple and soft to the touch, the jersey dress trend falls neatly on the body, skimming the silhouette in a low-key way. Often designed with pretty pleat or drape detailing, this dress style offers a less formal take on styling than its silk counterparts without sacrificing any of the polish.
Wearing theirs in similar ways, both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted wearing beige jersey dresses. Selecting styles that fell past the knee, Jenner wore hers with black strappy kitten heels, whilst Bieber styled hers underneath a boxy blazer with a tonal nude stiletto. Elegant by nature, the comfortable jersey drape dress requires few accessories to achieve an elevated look, as Jenner and Bieber attested to with their latest ensembles
Wearing hers with trending mesh flats, Laura Harrier styled a black backless style whilst holidaying in Ibiza. With a stretchy and flexible fabric, the jersey dress trend is ideal for styling across long, busy days, making it a holiday-packing no-brainer.
A staple in so many of our wardrobes, the celebrity style set are far from the only ones to back to jersey dress trend. From Reformation to Zara, read on to discover the jersey dresses we're shopping this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST JERSEY DRESSES:
Style with heels and oversized earrings for an easy, evening-ready look.
Style with knee-high boots or wear with strappy sandals.
The twisted detail elevates the feel of this classic piece.
This rich chocolate brown shade is so easy to incorporate into a capsule wardrobe.
I can definitely see Jenner and Bieber wearing this on the streets of LA.
Norma Kamali doesn't disappoint when it comes to ruched dresses.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Nicole Richie Just Wore the Elegant Top-and-Jeans Pairing That French Women Love
Chic as always.
By Natalie Munro
-
7 Dress Trends Celebrities Are Wearing on and Off the Red Carpet This Year
Dresses, dresses, dresses.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Bought This One Anti-Trend Item to Fit In With Cool Italian and Spanish Women
Starting at under $40.
By Ana Escalante
-
Sporty, Chic, and The Row Coded—Sienna Miller's Jacket Is Fashion's Next Fixation
I already know which one I'm buying.
By Eliza Huber
-
EmRata Just Showed Us the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear A Dress With Sneakers
It's surprisingly easy to emulate.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Blake Lively Just Wore a Denim Micro Mini With Naked Heels in New York City
You've never seen a Canadian tuxedo quite like this.
By Eliza Huber
-
Every Shoe Trend That Jennifer Lawrence Has Made Us Buy
From mesh flats to jelly sandals.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend That Looks Good With Every LBD
Always in style.
By Drew Elovitz