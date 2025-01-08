I Nearly Spent $820 on Kendall Jenner's Flats—Then I Found This $120 Alt at Nordstrom

While I don't have the privilege of knowing Kendall Jenner personally, one striking quality stands out: her loyalty to fashion brands. Although we often see her wearing pieces by Phoebe Philo, Bottega Veneta, and Khaite, her go-to brand for the past few years has been The Row. It seems like not a day goes by without spotting her in this quiet luxury label. A perfect example is her most recent outfit.

Yesterday, the model and entrepreneur grabbed dinner L.A. with Hailey Bieber and a friend wearing a bold red coat and black pants complemented by chic ballet flats from The Row, which Bieber also wore this week. While those stylish shoes come with a hefty price tag of $820—a splurge—they're not the only option.

Kendall Jenner wears a red coat, black pants, The Row ballet flats, and a black The Row leather bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Nuance Hobo Bag ($2990) and Ballet Flats ($820)

After digging, I found a fabulous alternative that won't break the bank. Enter the vegan-leather Dancerina Flats by Jeffrey Campbell. Priced at just $120, these best sellers offer the same sleek style without the luxury price tag.

With their timeless appeal and celebrity stamp of approval, they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Keep scrolling to shop Jeffrey Campbell's shoes at Nordstrom and similar styles to wear throughout 2025.

Shop the Nordstrom Version Before It Sells Out

Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flats

It's wild how much these look like The Row's pair.

Other Black Ballet Flats I Love

Eileen Square Ballet Flat
Franco Sarto
Eileen Square Ballet Flats

The subtle square toe is so modern and chic.

Faux Fur Ballet Flats
ZARA
Faux Fur Ballet Flats

These nail winter's calf-hair trend on the head.

Emilia Mary Jane Flat
COACH
Emilia Mary Jane Flats

It doesn't get more classic than these.

Martinez Flat
Tony Bianco
Martinez Flats

I always come back to Tony Bianco for its footwear that embodies a cool-girl vibe.

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane

Styling these with socks and a skirt makes you look like a stylish French woman.

Madewell Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Madewell
Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats

The patent leather makes these look so expensive.

Tie Ballet Flats
By Anthropologie
Tie Ballet Flats

How adorable are those ties?

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

