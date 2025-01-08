I Nearly Spent $820 on Kendall Jenner's Flats—Then I Found This $120 Alt at Nordstrom

While I don't have the privilege of knowing Kendall Jenner personally, one striking quality stands out: her loyalty to fashion brands. Although we often see her wearing pieces by Phoebe Philo, Bottega Veneta, and Khaite, her go-to brand for the past few years has been The Row. It seems like not a day goes by without spotting her in this quiet luxury label. A perfect example is her most recent outfit.

Yesterday, the model and entrepreneur grabbed dinner L.A. with Hailey Bieber and a friend wearing a bold red coat and black pants complemented by chic ballet flats from The Row, which Bieber also wore this week. While those stylish shoes come with a hefty price tag of $820—a splurge—they're not the only option.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Nuance Hobo Bag ($2990) and Ballet Flats ($820)

After digging, I found a fabulous alternative that won't break the bank. Enter the vegan-leather Dancerina Flats by Jeffrey Campbell. Priced at just $120, these best sellers offer the same sleek style without the luxury price tag.

With their timeless appeal and celebrity stamp of approval, they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Keep scrolling to shop Jeffrey Campbell's shoes at Nordstrom and similar styles to wear throughout 2025.

Shop the Nordstrom Version Before It Sells Out

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flats $120 SHOP NOW It's wild how much these look like The Row's pair.

Other Black Ballet Flats I Love

Franco Sarto Eileen Square Ballet Flats $110 $60 SHOP NOW The subtle square toe is so modern and chic.

COACH Emilia Mary Jane Flats $150 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than these.

Tony Bianco Martinez Flats $160 SHOP NOW I always come back to Tony Bianco for its footwear that embodies a cool-girl vibe.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $80 SHOP NOW Styling these with socks and a skirt makes you look like a stylish French woman.

Madewell Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats $98 SHOP NOW The patent leather makes these look so expensive.