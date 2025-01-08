I Nearly Spent $820 on Kendall Jenner's Flats—Then I Found This $120 Alt at Nordstrom
While I don't have the privilege of knowing Kendall Jenner personally, one striking quality stands out: her loyalty to fashion brands. Although we often see her wearing pieces by Phoebe Philo, Bottega Veneta, and Khaite, her go-to brand for the past few years has been The Row. It seems like not a day goes by without spotting her in this quiet luxury label. A perfect example is her most recent outfit.
Yesterday, the model and entrepreneur grabbed dinner L.A. with Hailey Bieber and a friend wearing a bold red coat and black pants complemented by chic ballet flats from The Row, which Bieber also wore this week. While those stylish shoes come with a hefty price tag of $820—a splurge—they're not the only option.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Nuance Hobo Bag ($2990) and Ballet Flats ($820)
After digging, I found a fabulous alternative that won't break the bank. Enter the vegan-leather Dancerina Flats by Jeffrey Campbell. Priced at just $120, these best sellers offer the same sleek style without the luxury price tag.
With their timeless appeal and celebrity stamp of approval, they're guaranteed to fly off the shelves. Keep scrolling to shop Jeffrey Campbell's shoes at Nordstrom and similar styles to wear throughout 2025.
Shop the Nordstrom Version Before It Sells Out
It's wild how much these look like The Row's pair.
Other Black Ballet Flats I Love
These nail winter's calf-hair trend on the head.
I always come back to Tony Bianco for its footwear that embodies a cool-girl vibe.
Styling these with socks and a skirt makes you look like a stylish French woman.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
All the A-List It Girls Are Ditching Trendy Heels for These Classic Shoes
Back to the basics.
By Allyson Payer
-
These 29 Nordstrom Items Are Chic and Fresh—You'll Wear Them So Much in 2025
Wardrobe builders ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Are the 7 Trends I'll Wear More in 2025
Modern looks ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
No Sneakers Needed—This Flat Shoe Trend Makes Leggings Look So Much Prettier
Branch out.
By Allyson Payer
-
5 Days Into 2025, Kendall and Hailey Already Appointed This the Year's Top Flat Shoe
It makes jeans look so elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kylie Jenner Snuck Into the Golden Globes in a Modern Version of Paris Hilton's Iconic Party Dress
For the second time!
By Eliza Huber
-
Nicole Kidman's Completely Backless Golden Globes Dress Is So Babygirl
That hair!
By Eliza Huber
-
Elle and Dakota Fanning Traded Bold 2025 Trends on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Are you a Dakota or an Elle?
By Eliza Huber