Katie Holmes Just Wore the New Flat-Shoe Trend That Instantly Elevates Wardrobe Basics
If I could raid any celebrity wardrobe, it would be the one belonging to Katie Holmes. Brimming with exquisite tailoring, capsule wardrobe heroes and new-season cult buys, Holmes' collection speaks to both my interest in fresh trends and my love for enduring staples. Owning an envy-inducing collection and always styling it well, my ears perk up when I hear that Holmes has stepped out in another excellent outfit; the latest of which has me making my way to the checkout with a new pair of flat shoes in my basket.
Styling her relaxed weekday look with elegant square-toe loafers, Holmes subtly and expertly layered a polished element into her outfit that I didn't see coming. Working well with her tailored trousers and robe coat—items that have become something of a uniform for the actor—her angular shoes worked to add shape and form to her look, all the while elevating it with a statement finish.
Whilst round-toe and almond-shaped loafers have long been the go-to for heritage brands, this season, designers are becoming a little more experimental with the traditional style. Leaning into the overarching square-toe-shoe trend, the detail adds a hardy effect to the loafer by broadening the silhouette and giving it sharp lines. Ideal for grounding a casual outfit or finessing an evening trouser look, the square-toe loafer adds an extra level of interest.
Interested in exploring the new shoe trend that Katie Holmes has brought to the fore? Scroll on to shop our edit of the best square-toe loafers on the market.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SQUARE-TOE LOAFERS:
Style with white socks or wear with semi-sheer tights.
The penny loafer trend is taking off this season.
Wear with denim or style with a pleated miniskirt.
Somewhere between a round and square toe, these have an interesting silhouette you'll want to pair with everything.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
