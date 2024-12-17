Sorry to My Beige Coats, But Katie Holmes Just Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead

Winter is approaching in four short days, but a striking trend is already emerging in cold-weather fashion—bold and vibrant coats that can transform even the most basic outfits into eye-catching ensembles. While classic black and beige coats continue to hold their ground, there's no denying that "loud luxury" shades are stepping into the spotlight. A prime example of this colorful movement is actress Katie Holmes, who was spotted heading to her matinee performance of Our Town in New York City on Sunday.

For her outing, Holmes was spotted in a classic combination of wide-leg blue jeans and black ankle boots. The real showstopper, however, was her long Brat green wool coat, a striking piece that instantly injected freshness and modern flair into her ensemble. To maintain a refined yet understated aura, she opted for simple accessories: a black beanie and a gray sweater casually draped around her shoulders.

(Image credit: Splashnews)

On Katie Holmes: Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck ($745)

While some fashion editors suggest that olive-green tones may replace Brat green, which dominated this summer, I believe Holmes is on to something by bringing this vivid hue into winter. As temperatures drop and daylight dwindles, wearing a bright, cheerful color like Brat green—particularly in a statement jacket—can be a powerful antidote to the winter blues, uplifting your spirit and enhancing your well-being.

If you're feeling inspired to revitalize your winter wardrobe with a stunning Brat green coat or another vibrant statement piece, you're in luck. Keep reading to shop the best options available right now.

Shop the best Brat green pieces

ZARA Smooth Knit Cardigan $40 SHOP NOW Add a pop of color to your favorite black pants.

& Other Stories Hooded Wool Scarf $129 SHOP NOW The only kind of scarf I want to wear this winter is a hooded one.

ZARA Basic Plain Knit Sweatshirt $50 SHOP NOW Stay cozy and look cute.

RAILS Lore Coat $458 SHOP NOW Pair with blue jeans and a turtleneck, similar to Holmes's styling.

ZARA Wide Leg Mid Rise Pants $50 SHOP NOW When you're wearing a pair of pants this bold, you really don't need to overdo it with accessories.

Bronx and Banco Capri Blazer $253 SHOP NOW The perfect way to update your wardrobe staple.

ZARA High Collar Knit Sweater $40 SHOP NOW A short-sleeve turtleneck sweater instantly makes you look put together.

MANGO Metallic Rib Sweater Tank $30 SHOP NOW I love the ribbed detail and metallic fabric.