Katie Holmes Wore Trendy $150 Flats With the Dress Style Every New Yorker Owns

I don't know that any other NYC-based celebrity has the New Yorker vibe quite as authentically as Katie Holmes does. Her wardrobe blends right in with the rest of the chic, busy citizens of New York. She walks a lot, as one does when they live in the city, and she has a wardrobe that reflects that.

It suddenly feels like summer on the East Coast, and Holmes was photographed this week wearing the quintessential dress for summer in NYC: a black slip dress. As you know, New Yorkers wear black a lot (it's not an assumption—they really do), so a slip dress allows them to continue to do so without overheating. It's the most lightweight of dress styles, and it looks elegant with zero effort. Holmes gave the LBD a trendy spin by pairing it with Mary Jane flats (specifically, blue velvet $150 flats by ViBi Venezia).

With that, keep scrolling to shop the exact shoes and a few black slip dresses that have New Yorker written all over them.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); ViBi Venezia Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Delfina ($150)

Shop Black Slip Dresses

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse in Black $98 $50 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Wilfred New Only Slip Satin Midi Dress $118 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Triacetate Slip Dress $118 SHOP NOW

COS Plissé Slipdress $135 SHOP NOW

Club Monaco Silk Charmeuse Midi Slipdress $328 SHOP NOW

Shop the Shoes

ViBi Venezia Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Delfina $150 SHOP NOW

ViBi Venezia Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Bottiglia $150 SHOP NOW

ViBi Venezia Cotton Canvas Mary Jane Flats in Off-White $150 SHOP NOW

ViBi Venezia Satin Mary Jane Flats in Blue $155 SHOP NOW

ViBi Venezia Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Flats $140 SHOP NOW

ViBi Venezia 10mm Mary Jane Lido Cotton Slippers $115 SHOP NOW