Katie Holmes Wore Trendy $150 Flats With the Dress Style Every New Yorker Owns

I don't know that any other NYC-based celebrity has the New Yorker vibe quite as authentically as Katie Holmes does. Her wardrobe blends right in with the rest of the chic, busy citizens of New York. She walks a lot, as one does when they live in the city, and she has a wardrobe that reflects that.

It suddenly feels like summer on the East Coast, and Holmes was photographed this week wearing the quintessential dress for summer in NYC: a black slip dress. As you know, New Yorkers wear black a lot (it's not an assumption—they really do), so a slip dress allows them to continue to do so without overheating. It's the most lightweight of dress styles, and it looks elegant with zero effort. Holmes gave the LBD a trendy spin by pairing it with Mary Jane flats (specifically, blue velvet $150 flats by ViBi Venezia).

With that, keep scrolling to shop the exact shoes and a few black slip dresses that have New Yorker written all over them.

Katie Holmes wearing a black slip dress in NYC

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Katie Holmes: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); ViBi Venezia Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Delfina ($150)

Shop Black Slip Dresses

Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse in Black

New Only Slip Satin Midi Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred New Only Slip Satin Midi Dress

The Triacetate Slip Dress
Everlane
The Triacetate Slip Dress

Plissé Slipdress
COS
Plissé Slipdress

Silk Charmeuse Midi Slipdress
Club Monaco
Silk Charmeuse Midi Slipdress

V-Neck Slip Dress
H&M
V-Neck Slip Dress

Shop the Shoes

Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
ViBi Venezia
Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Delfina

Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
ViBi Venezia
Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Bottiglia

Cotton Canvas Mary Jane Flats
ViBi Venezia
Cotton Canvas Mary Jane Flats in Off-White

Satin Mary Jane Flats
ViBi Venezia
Satin Mary Jane Flats in Blue

Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Flats
ViBi Venezia
Vibi Venezia Mary Jane Flats

10mm Mary Jane Lido Cotton Slippers - Vibi Venezia - Women | Luisaviaroma
ViBi Venezia
10mm Mary Jane Lido Cotton Slippers

10mm Mary Jane Nero Velvet Slippers - Vibi Venezia - Women | Luisaviaroma
ViBi Venezia
10mm Mary Jane Nero Velvet Slippers

