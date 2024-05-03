Katie Holmes Wore Trendy $150 Flats With the Dress Style Every New Yorker Owns
I don't know that any other NYC-based celebrity has the New Yorker vibe quite as authentically as Katie Holmes does. Her wardrobe blends right in with the rest of the chic, busy citizens of New York. She walks a lot, as one does when they live in the city, and she has a wardrobe that reflects that.
It suddenly feels like summer on the East Coast, and Holmes was photographed this week wearing the quintessential dress for summer in NYC: a black slip dress. As you know, New Yorkers wear black a lot (it's not an assumption—they really do), so a slip dress allows them to continue to do so without overheating. It's the most lightweight of dress styles, and it looks elegant with zero effort. Holmes gave the LBD a trendy spin by pairing it with Mary Jane flats (specifically, blue velvet $150 flats by ViBi Venezia).
With that, keep scrolling to shop the exact shoes and a few black slip dresses that have New Yorker written all over them.
On Katie Holmes: Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote ($3450); ViBi Venezia Velvet Mary Jane Ballerina Flats in Delfina ($150)
Shop Black Slip Dresses
Shop the Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber
-
10 Celebrity Moms Who Have the Chicest Style, Period
Major inspiration ahead.
By Judith Jones
-
10 Specific Shoes NYC-Based Celebrities Are Wearing on Repeat This Year
In case you were wondering.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dua Lipa Wore the Sophisticated Jacket That Looks Pretty With Skirts *and* Jeans
The styling possibilities are truly endless.
By Eliza Huber
-
Anne Hathaway Wore Skinny Leather Pants With This Hyper-Elegant Shoe Trend
Every detail of this look was perfect.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Controversial "Dirty" Jeans and Unexpected Boots
A denim trend that's sure to divide.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Iris Law Wore an Ethereal, '90s-Inspired Tube Dress for Dinner in NYC
I came for the dress but stayed for the jewelry.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elle Fanning Wore Spring's Most Unexpected Shoe Trend With Cuffed Jeans
People *will* have thoughts on these.
By Eliza Huber