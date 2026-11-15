When Kate Moss stepped out in London in 2003 wearing blue skinny jeans, a navy knit, brown knee-high boots and a Balenciaga City Bag, she unknowingly crafted one of the era’s most enduring outfit formulas. Referenced time and again, the look had all the hallmarks of a chic early-'00s ensemble: the slim-fitting jeans, the slouch of her cowl-neck jumper and the cuffed finish of her knee-high boots. Each piece was a wardrobe staple, perfectly placed together.
Two decades on, it's little surprise that some of the industry's chicest dressers are still taking inspiration from the look, right down to the distinctive folded boot silhouette.
Bringing the formula into 2026, I spotted influencer and writer Camille Cherrier wearing an almost identical combination on the streets of London this week. From the slim-fitting denim and relaxed knitwear to the Balenciaga City Bag swinging from the crook of her arm.
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Read on to shop the brown knee-high boots to style with skinny jeans and navy knits below.
Shop Brown Knee-High Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Whilst I love these in the brown suede, they also come in six other colourways.
Zara
Leather Heeled Boots
The square-toe design taps into the season's favourite boot trend.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots
Style these over jeans to get Kate and Camille's look.
Paris Texas
Stiletto 60 Croc-Effect Knee Boots
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Sézane
Theodora Boots
The block heel design ensures a comfortable stride.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.