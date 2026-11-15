20 Years On, Kate Moss’s Winter Boots, Jeans and Knit Combo Is Still Influencing Chic Londoners

The knit! The jeans! The boots! Discover the enduringly cool outfit formula that works as well in 2026 as it did in 2003.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Kate Moss walks down the street wearing blue skinny jeans with brown knee-high folded boots, a navy jumper, and a Balenciaga city bag.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga)
Jump to category:

When Kate Moss stepped out in London in 2003 wearing blue skinny jeans, a navy knit, brown knee-high boots and a Balenciaga City Bag, she unknowingly crafted one of the era’s most enduring outfit formulas. Referenced time and again, the look had all the hallmarks of a chic early-'00s ensemble: the slim-fitting jeans, the slouch of her cowl-neck jumper and the cuffed finish of her knee-high boots. Each piece was a wardrobe staple, perfectly placed together.

Two decades on, it's little surprise that some of the industry's chicest dressers are still taking inspiration from the look, right down to the distinctive folded boot silhouette.

Kate Moss walks down the street wearing blue skinny jeans with brown knee-high folded boots, a navy jumper, and a Balenciaga city bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Bringing the formula into 2026, I spotted influencer and writer Camille Cherrier wearing an almost identical combination on the streets of London this week. From the slim-fitting denim and relaxed knitwear to the Balenciaga City Bag swinging from the crook of her arm.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Camille Charriere wears blue skinny jeans with brown folded knee-high boots, a navy jumper and a Balenciaga city bag.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Read on to shop the brown knee-high boots to style with skinny jeans and navy knits below.

Shop Brown Knee-High Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.