Kate Moss Wore a Lingerie-Inspired Micro Minidress in the Sleekest Way Possible

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

Last night, Gucci hosted its Cruise 2025 runway show at London's Tate Modern, drawing in a crowd of sleekly dressed fashion people such as Alexa Chung, Alia Bhatt, Dua Lipa, and Lila Moss. Among them was their fearless leader, Kate Moss, who took home the best dressed prize for the evening in a lingerie-inspired micro minidress by the Italian house's creative director, Sabato De Sarno. Then again, of course she won—she's Kate Moss.

Specifically, the '90s supermodel's mini featured bra-like cups made of a combination of delicate black lace and velvet and a charcoal-gray bodice that landed right at the top of the thighs. With it, she stylishly added a pair of tissue-thin black tights and 4.1-inch patent-leather slingback pumps, the likes of which are already a viral hit. On top, she casually tossed an oversize menswear-inspired coat over her shoulders.

Scroll down to see Moss's look for the show and more guests from the event.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kate Moss: Gucci dress and Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump $1150 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

See more looks from the Gucci Cruise 2025 show:

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Solange Knowles

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Lila Moss

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Paul Mescal

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Daisy Edgar-Jones

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Tina Kunakey

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Andrew Scott

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Demi Moore