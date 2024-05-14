Kate Moss Wore a Lingerie-Inspired Micro Minidress in the Sleekest Way Possible
Last night, Gucci hosted its Cruise 2025 runway show at London's Tate Modern, drawing in a crowd of sleekly dressed fashion people such as Alexa Chung, Alia Bhatt, Dua Lipa, and Lila Moss. Among them was their fearless leader, Kate Moss, who took home the best dressed prize for the evening in a lingerie-inspired micro minidress by the Italian house's creative director, Sabato De Sarno. Then again, of course she won—she's Kate Moss.
Specifically, the '90s supermodel's mini featured bra-like cups made of a combination of delicate black lace and velvet and a charcoal-gray bodice that landed right at the top of the thighs. With it, she stylishly added a pair of tissue-thin black tights and 4.1-inch patent-leather slingback pumps, the likes of which are already a viral hit. On top, she casually tossed an oversize menswear-inspired coat over her shoulders.
Scroll down to see Moss's look for the show and more guests from the event.
On Kate Moss: Gucci dress and Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)
See more looks from the Gucci Cruise 2025 show:
WHO: Dua Lipa
WHO: Solange Knowles
WHO: Lila Moss
WHO: Paul Mescal
WHO: Alexa Chung
WHO: Daisy Edgar-Jones
WHO: Tina Kunakey
WHO: Andrew Scott
WHO: Demi Moore
