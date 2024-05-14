Kate Moss Wore a Lingerie-Inspired Micro Minidress in the Sleekest Way Possible

By
published

Kate Moss attending the Gucci show at the Tate Modern in London wearing a gray Gucci lingerie minidress and a black coat with tights and Gucci slingback heels.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

Last night, Gucci hosted its Cruise 2025 runway show at London's Tate Modern, drawing in a crowd of sleekly dressed fashion people such as Alexa Chung, Alia Bhatt, Dua Lipa, and Lila Moss. Among them was their fearless leader, Kate Moss, who took home the best dressed prize for the evening in a lingerie-inspired micro minidress by the Italian house's creative director, Sabato De Sarno. Then again, of course she won—she's Kate Moss.

Specifically, the '90s supermodel's mini featured bra-like cups made of a combination of delicate black lace and velvet and a charcoal-gray bodice that landed right at the top of the thighs. With it, she stylishly added a pair of tissue-thin black tights and 4.1-inch patent-leather slingback pumps, the likes of which are already a viral hit. On top, she casually tossed an oversize menswear-inspired coat over her shoulders.

Scroll down to see Moss's look for the show and more guests from the event.

Kate Moss attending the Gucci show at the Tate Modern in London wearing a gray Gucci lingerie minidress and a black coat with tights and Gucci slingback heels.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kate Moss: Gucci dress and Signoria Slingback Pump ($1150)

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump
Gucci
Signoria Slingback Pump

Kate Moss in a black coat, gray lingerie minidress, and slingback pumps at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

See more looks from the Gucci Cruise 2025 show:

Dua Lipa wearing a black jacket and shorts with tights at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Dua Lipa

Solange Knowles in a green sheer dress at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Solange Knowles

Lila Moss in a yellow matching shorts set and burgundy platform loafers at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Lila Moss

Paul Mescal in a low-cut black blouse and black pants at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Paul Mescal

Alexa Chung wearing a green belted dress with a black bag at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Alexa Chung

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a camel-brown leather minidress with burgundy accessories at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Daisy Edgar-Jones

Tina Kunakey in a gray jacket and gray pencil skirt at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Tina Kunakey

Andrew Scott wearing a red henley shirt with dark trousers at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Andrew Scott

Demi Moore wearing a lace patterned maxi dress with her dog at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

WHO: Demi Moore

Explore More:
Kate Moss Models Gucci
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸