Dua Lipa Wore the Sophisticated Jacket That Looks Pretty With Skirts *and* Jeans
Out of all the street-style stars across Los Angeles and NYC, I can't think of a single one who is more loyal to the oversized look than Dua Lipa. She's been regularly donning slouchy denim and big blazers for years now. But recently, it seems that while her opinion on anti-skinny jeans hasn't changed, her tastes when it comes to jackets have shifted significantly. Instead of a loose-fitting blazer, she's now opting for top layers that are quite a bit more fitted and tailored.
I came to this conclusion this morning after spotting photos of the "Houdini" singer walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Callum Turner in New York City. In images of the couple, rather than her usual oversized jackets, she can be seen wearing a slim-fit blazer with a round, collarless neck and wide, almost bell-like sleeves. With the sophisticated topper, she added mid-wash relaxed denim, black kitten-heel mules, and Bottega Veneta's latest It bag called the Kalimero Cha-Cha. She finished off the look with a pair of '90s-inspired tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Fitted jackets like Lipa's have slowly but surely begun infiltrating the fashion landscape, where, just a few seasons ago, voluminous blazers were all anyone bought or talked about. These days, though, as consumers lean into more timeless, elegant silhouettes, tailored alternatives are taking on a more significant role in fashion, whether they're styled Lipa's way with baggy denim or in a more dressed-up manner, with a silky slip or cotton A-line skirt. The styling possibilities with a fitted jacket like the 11 below are truly endless. Scroll down to see what I mean.
On Dua Lipa: Bottega Veneta Kalimero Cha-Cha Bag ($3400)
Shop fitted blazers:
The Standout Blazer from Aritzia is blowing up online, and as someone who's personally worn the gray version, I can tell you with 100% certainty that it deserves all of the hype it's getting.
This fitted jacket from Mango's vintage-inspired Heritage line has '90s Prada written allover it. I'm obsessed.
I just found this cropped Theory blazer and now I'm convinced that I need it.
Favorite Daughter is an elite choice for timeless, high-quality basics you'll come back to again and again.
Whenever I need a classic item, be it a cashmere sweater or a blazer, I always go to J.Crew first.
Maybe you've heard of Anne Klein's chic and affordable shoe options lately, but have you checked out the clothes?
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
