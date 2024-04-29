Dua Lipa Wore the Sophisticated Jacket That Looks Pretty With Skirts *and* Jeans

Out of all the street-style stars across Los Angeles and NYC, I can't think of a single one who is more loyal to the oversized look than Dua Lipa. She's been regularly donning slouchy denim and big blazers for years now. But recently, it seems that while her opinion on anti-skinny jeans hasn't changed, her tastes when it comes to jackets have shifted significantly. Instead of a loose-fitting blazer, she's now opting for top layers that are quite a bit more fitted and tailored.

I came to this conclusion this morning after spotting photos of the "Houdini" singer walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Callum Turner in New York City. In images of the couple, rather than her usual oversized jackets, she can be seen wearing a slim-fit blazer with a round, collarless neck and wide, almost bell-like sleeves. With the sophisticated topper, she added mid-wash relaxed denim, black kitten-heel mules, and Bottega Veneta's latest It bag called the Kalimero Cha-Cha. She finished off the look with a pair of '90s-inspired tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Fitted jackets like Lipa's have slowly but surely begun infiltrating the fashion landscape, where, just a few seasons ago, voluminous blazers were all anyone bought or talked about. These days, though, as consumers lean into more timeless, elegant silhouettes, tailored alternatives are taking on a more significant role in fashion, whether they're styled Lipa's way with baggy denim or in a more dressed-up manner, with a silky slip or cotton A-line skirt. The styling possibilities with a fitted jacket like the 11 below are truly endless. Scroll down to see what I mean.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Bottega Veneta Kalimero Cha-Cha Bag ($3400)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta Kalimero Cha-Cha $3400 SHOP NOW

Shop fitted blazers:

Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW The Standout Blazer from Aritzia is blowing up online, and as someone who's personally worn the gray version, I can tell you with 100% certainty that it deserves all of the hype it's getting.

mango Fitted Zipper Jacket $80 SHOP NOW This fitted jacket from Mango's vintage-inspired Heritage line has '90s Prada written allover it. I'm obsessed.

Theory Crop Peplum Jacket $395 SHOP NOW I just found this cropped Theory blazer and now I'm convinced that I need it.

Reformation Larsen Linen Jacket $278 SHOP NOW Go back to the '80s with this cool, padded-shoulder Ref blazer.

Favorite Daughter Diana Single-Breasted Jacket $368 SHOP NOW Favorite Daughter is an elite choice for timeless, high-quality basics you'll come back to again and again.

J.Crew Going-Out Blazer $198 SHOP NOW Whenever I need a classic item, be it a cashmere sweater or a blazer, I always go to J.Crew first.

Mohan Collarless Single Wool Blazer $250 $210 SHOP NOW This one is perfect for copying Dua Lipa's day-date look.

Wilfred Etiquette Blazer $238 SHOP NOW Simply lovely, don't you think?

mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets $160 SHOP NOW I'm so down for all of the gray items coming out right now.

Helsa Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket $348 SHOP NOW I've heard people rave about this Helsa blazer.