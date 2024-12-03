Kate Middleton Just Styled a Head-to-Toe Outfit in the Colour Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing
If you're tuned into the season's latest trends, then you've likely noticed that black shades don't seem to be holding quite as much weight this year as they normally would. Of course, I'm still seeing plenty of black out there, and it will always be considered a classic option, but rich burgundy has undoubtedly been the hue dominating this winter. In fact, I don't think ever seen another colour rival black quite as much as burgundy has.
Taking her cues from London's most stylish, even Catherine, Princess of Wales was spotted styling the red wine shade this week. Arriving for an engagement at Buckingham Palace today, Middleton chose a head-to-toe burgundy outfit complete with a coordinating hat and tall burgundy boots.
Taking a monochromatic approach to her outfit, The Princess of Wales wore a knee-length burgundy coat neatly fastened with tonal leather gloves, pearl earrings and a pearl and diamond strand necklace from Garrard. Completing her look with a small Chanel bag in the same shade, Middleton proved that she's just as looped in the season's biggest trends as she's ever been.
While this all-burgundy look feels like quite a statement, it's actually a colour we've seen Middleton reach for in the past. Often styling shades that toe the line between burgundy and aubergine, Middleton has been known to favour rich berry tones for engagements throughout the winter months. Talk about being ahead of the curve!
While black is by no means "out", the Princess's endorsement has certainly asserted that burgundy is the key shade to watch this winter. To shop a look worthy of royalty, read on to discover our edit of the chicest burgundy items below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY CLOTHES HERE:
This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.
Paris Texas' boots are some of the best on the market.
Style with oversized earrings or wear sans jewels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Savviest Style People I Know Are Wearing These 8 Colors With Burgundy
Flawless combos.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
She's the definition of seasonally appropriate.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
Simply stunning.
By Hannah Almassi
-
These Are the 2024 Trends I Think Princess Kate Would Adore
'Fits for a future queen.
By Drew Elovitz
-
4 Outdated Trends Kate Middleton Never Wears Anymore
And what she wears instead.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
If Kate Middleton's Vibe Is the Goal, Shop These 30 Elegant J.Crew and H&M Finds
We love quiet luxury.
By Allyson Payer
-
The One Winter Outfit Combo Every Royal Owns
Crown optional.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Princess Kate Just Wore the Jacket Trend That Comes Back Every Fall
Like clockwork.
By Erin Fitzpatrick