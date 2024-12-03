Kate Middleton Just Styled a Head-to-Toe Outfit in the Colour Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing

If you're tuned into the season's latest trends, then you've likely noticed that black shades don't seem to be holding quite as much weight this year as they normally would. Of course, I'm still seeing plenty of black out there, and it will always be considered a classic option, but rich burgundy has undoubtedly been the hue dominating this winter. In fact, I don't think ever seen another colour rival black quite as much as burgundy has.

Taking her cues from London's most stylish, even Catherine, Princess of Wales was spotted styling the red wine shade this week. Arriving for an engagement at Buckingham Palace today, Middleton chose a head-to-toe burgundy outfit complete with a coordinating hat and tall burgundy boots.

Taking a monochromatic approach to her outfit, The Princess of Wales wore a knee-length burgundy coat neatly fastened with tonal leather gloves, pearl earrings and a pearl and diamond strand necklace from Garrard. Completing her look with a small Chanel bag in the same shade, Middleton proved that she's just as looped in the season's biggest trends as she's ever been.

Kate Middleton wears a burgundy outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this all-burgundy look feels like quite a statement, it's actually a colour we've seen Middleton reach for in the past. Often styling shades that toe the line between burgundy and aubergine, Middleton has been known to favour rich berry tones for engagements throughout the winter months. Talk about being ahead of the curve!

While black is by no means "out", the Princess's endorsement has certainly asserted that burgundy is the key shade to watch this winter. To shop a look worthy of royalty, read on to discover our edit of the chicest burgundy items below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY CLOTHES HERE:

Manteco Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection
Zara
Manteco Wool Blend Coat

This is a near-perfect match for the Princess' elegant coat

Asymmetric Top
H&M
Asymmetric Top

This looks much for expensive than it is.

Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote

This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.

Zw Collection Midi Skirt
Zara
Midi Skirt

The tulle skirt trend is taking off this winter.

Faux Leather High Shine Jacket
M&S Collection
Faux Leather High Shine Jacket

This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots

Paris Texas' boots are some of the best on the market.

Cord Wide-Leg Trouser
ME+EM
Cord Wide-Leg Trouser

I always come back to Me+Em for their excellent tailoring.

Frederique Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frederique Knee High Boot

The burgundy boots trend is taking off this winter.

Frankie Cape-Effect Pleated Cutout Crepe Maxi Dress
Proenza Schouler
Frankie Cape-Effect Pleated Cutout Crepe Maxi Dress

Style with oversized earrings or wear sans jewels.

Asos Design Extreme Sleeve Nipped Waist Coat in Burgundy
ASOS
Nipped Waist Coat

This also comes in black.

Trousers With Double Pleat
Zara
Trousers With Double Pleat

Style with ankle boots or wear with a neat mary jane.

Luola Draped Silk Top
Khaite
Luola Draped Silk Top

Style with denim or wear with silky trousers.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

