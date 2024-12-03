Kate Middleton Just Styled a Head-to-Toe Outfit in the Colour Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing

If you're tuned into the season's latest trends, then you've likely noticed that black shades don't seem to be holding quite as much weight this year as they normally would. Of course, I'm still seeing plenty of black out there, and it will always be considered a classic option, but rich burgundy has undoubtedly been the hue dominating this winter. In fact, I don't think ever seen another colour rival black quite as much as burgundy has.

Taking her cues from London's most stylish, even Catherine, Princess of Wales was spotted styling the red wine shade this week. Arriving for an engagement at Buckingham Palace today, Middleton chose a head-to-toe burgundy outfit complete with a coordinating hat and tall burgundy boots.

Taking a monochromatic approach to her outfit, The Princess of Wales wore a knee-length burgundy coat neatly fastened with tonal leather gloves, pearl earrings and a pearl and diamond strand necklace from Garrard. Completing her look with a small Chanel bag in the same shade, Middleton proved that she's just as looped in the season's biggest trends as she's ever been.

While this all-burgundy look feels like quite a statement, it's actually a colour we've seen Middleton reach for in the past. Often styling shades that toe the line between burgundy and aubergine, Middleton has been known to favour rich berry tones for engagements throughout the winter months. Talk about being ahead of the curve!

While black is by no means "out", the Princess's endorsement has certainly asserted that burgundy is the key shade to watch this winter. To shop a look worthy of royalty, read on to discover our edit of the chicest burgundy items below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY CLOTHES HERE:

Zara Manteco Wool Blend Coat £149 SHOP NOW This is a near-perfect match for the Princess' elegant coat

H&M Asymmetric Top £19 SHOP NOW This looks much for expensive than it is.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote £1240 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.

Zara Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW The tulle skirt trend is taking off this winter.

M&S Collection Faux Leather High Shine Jacket £59 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Paris Texas Stiletto Patent-Leather Knee Boots £715 SHOP NOW Paris Texas' boots are some of the best on the market.

ME+EM Cord Wide-Leg Trouser £250 SHOP NOW I always come back to Me+Em for their excellent tailoring.

Reformation Frederique Knee High Boot £374 SHOP NOW The burgundy boots trend is taking off this winter.

Proenza Schouler Frankie Cape-Effect Pleated Cutout Crepe Maxi Dress £1510 SHOP NOW Style with oversized earrings or wear sans jewels.

ASOS Nipped Waist Coat £95 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Zara Trousers With Double Pleat £30 SHOP NOW Style with ankle boots or wear with a neat mary jane.

Khaite Luola Draped Silk Top £1780 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with silky trousers.