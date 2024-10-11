Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend
After a long absence while she completed her cancer treatment, Kate Middleton is back to her royal duties, making an appearance with Prince William this week in Southport, England. And Middleton wore some of fall and winter 2024's biggest trends for the appearance, all the while coordinating perfectly with Prince William.
Middleton is no stranger to color trends (and rarely wears neutrals). In fact, the colors she wears are often the focus of our coverage of her looks here on Who What Wear. The colors she chose to wear this week represent two of 2024's biggest trends: burgundy and chocolate brown, which we've discussed again and again in recent months. Middleton wore them in the form of a polka dot burgundy dress under a long chocolate brown coat. And to ensure the look was even more trend-forward, she wore a shoe trend everyone wants to get their hands on prior to winter: brown suede shoes. Middleton went with a pair of classic brown suede pumps, but we're also seeing the trend in the form of brown suede boots, loafers, Mary Janes, and many other styles.
So without further ado, if Middleton's look is inspiring you to shop for winter, keep scrolling for some of my favorite burgundy and chocolate brown pieces right now, as well as brown suede shoes.
On Kate Middleton: Alexander McQueen coat; Whistles dress; Emmy London bag; Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps ($795)
Shop Chocolate Brown Pieces
Shop Burgundy Pieces
Shop Brown Suede Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
