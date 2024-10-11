Kate Middleton Paired 2024's Two Biggest It Colors With Winter's Most Coveted Shoe Trend

(Image credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After a long absence while she completed her cancer treatment, Kate Middleton is back to her royal duties, making an appearance with Prince William this week in Southport, England. And Middleton wore some of fall and winter 2024's biggest trends for the appearance, all the while coordinating perfectly with Prince William.

Middleton is no stranger to color trends (and rarely wears neutrals). In fact, the colors she wears are often the focus of our coverage of her looks here on Who What Wear. The colors she chose to wear this week represent two of 2024's biggest trends: burgundy and chocolate brown, which we've discussed again and again in recent months. Middleton wore them in the form of a polka dot burgundy dress under a long chocolate brown coat. And to ensure the look was even more trend-forward, she wore a shoe trend everyone wants to get their hands on prior to winter: brown suede shoes. Middleton went with a pair of classic brown suede pumps, but we're also seeing the trend in the form of brown suede boots, loafers, Mary Janes, and many other styles.

So without further ado, if Middleton's look is inspiring you to shop for winter, keep scrolling for some of my favorite burgundy and chocolate brown pieces right now, as well as brown suede shoes.

(Image credit: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Alexander McQueen coat; Whistles dress; Emmy London bag; Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps ($795)

Shop Chocolate Brown Pieces

Aritzia The Slouch Coat in Burnt Cedar $375 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater in Hthr Espresso $128 SHOP NOW

COS Collared Faux Shearling Jacket $190 SHOP NOW

Reformation Suvi Knit Dress in Mole $178 SHOP NOW

Sold Out NYC The Everything Shirt in Chocolate $195 SHOP NOW

Shop Burgundy Pieces

J.Crew Relaxed Milano-Stitch Cardigan Sweater in Vivid Burgundy $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Esti Knit Skirt $168 SHOP NOW

Pixie Market Pamela Off Shoulder Dress $168 SHOP NOW

Universal Standard Stephanie Wide Leg Ponte Pants $145 SHOP NOW

Mango Pinstripe Suit Blazer $140 SHOP NOW

Shop Brown Suede Shoes

Gianvito Rossi 70 Suede Pumps in Tan $795 SHOP NOW

Madewell The April Ballet Flats inDark Carob $110 SHOP NOW

Staud Wally Ankle Boots in Mahogany $395 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Cassy Suede Ballet Flats in Brown $375 SHOP NOW