Kate Middleton Just Resurrected the Once-Forgotten Trend She Last Wore in 2007

Technically, to be considered "vintage," an item must be at least 20 years old. But, since this objet d'art comes from a royal wardrobe, we're giving it a pass. Kate Middleton was recently spotted in Wales wearing a Ralph Lauren cropped blazer that she last wore in 2007! The similar styling—18 years apart—proves that some pieces truly stand the test of time.

To say that 2025 Kate's outfit is more regal than the early aughts version is obvious; these days, she is on duty as a working royal. Then, she and Prince William weren't even engaged—even if you don't know the exact date, it becomes obvious when searching for the iconic sapphire heirloom missing from Kate's left hand. But, that just goes to show that even the most "common" wardrobe staples can be perfectly fit for a queen decades later. It all comes down to the styling details.

Consider keeping Kate's outfit in mind and wearing a cropped olive green jacket with a below-the-knee or midi-style skirt and tall boots. We love how the Princess leaves the blazer open when wearing it with a contrasting turtleneck—it exudes a more confident vibe than the buttoned-up collared shirt look. But, to each her own! Whether worn with matching trousers, jeans, or even shorts, this versatile jacket is worth hanging on to, even if it takes another two decades to become a prized "vintage" possession.

Interested in adding this royal-approved structured blazer to your wardrobe? Same. And while I'm not savvy enough to track down the original Ralph Lauren design, I am pretty good at sourcing the next best thing. Keep scrolling to shop army green and olive-ish blazers to wear now, and again in 2043—and hopefully many, many times in between.

How the Princess of Wales Styles the Jacket in 2025

Kate Middleton wears an army green Ralph Lauren blazer with skirt in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Ralph Lauren sweater; Gucci skirt; Gianvito Rossi Boots

How Kate Middleton Styled the Jacket in 2007

Kate Middleton wears an army green Ralph Lauren blazer with skirt in 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Fitted Army Green Blazers

Slade Wool Blazer
Rag & Bone
Slade Wool Blazer

This Rag & Bone blazer has been a best-seller for years.

The Hailey Blazer
Capsule 121
The Hailey Blazer

Oversized pockets add a modern twist to this classic sillohuette.

Military Structured Jacket
Burberry
Military Structured Jacket

Obviously British heritage brand Burberry nails this look.

Ralph Lauren Cotton Sweater Blazer in olive
Ralph Lauren
Cotton Sweater Blazer

This structured sweater blazer checks all of the boxes.

Fitted Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara
Fitted Shoulder Pad Blazer

Wear it with a skirt like Kate Middleton and style it with matching trousers, too.

Two-Button Twill Blazer
Argent
Two-Button Twill Blazer

Polished to perfection.

Wool Flannel Tailored Military Jacket
Theory
Wool Flannel Tailored Military Jacket

Only a few sizes left, but this warm jacket is too cute to pass up.

Ralph Lauren Herringbone Jacquard Blazer
Ralph Lauren
Herringbone Jacquard Blazer

It doesn't get more classic than this!

Priya Double Breasted Blazer
Reiss
Priya Double Breasted Blazer

Reiss is among Kate Middleton's favorite brands.

L'Agence Kumi Cropped Fitted Jacket in ivy green
L'Agence
Kumi Cropped Fitted Jacket

Into the matching shorts? Same.

Bandit Button Front Jacket
Petal & Pup
Bandit Button Front Jacket

More olive than army green, this cropped jacket achieves the same look in a more neutral tone.

Patch Pocket

Smythe
Patch Pocket

Gold buttons paired with plaid gives off extremely royal vibes.

Aritzia Babaton Arbus Blazer in Olive
Babaton
Arbus Blazer

This crop hits at just the right place.

Modern Double Breasted Blazer in olive
Boston Proper
Modern Double Breasted Blazer

Aritzia Babaton Standout Blazer in Olive
Babaton
Standout Blazer in Olive

The nipped waist is key.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

