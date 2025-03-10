Kate Middleton Just Resurrected the Once-Forgotten Trend She Last Wore in 2007
Technically, to be considered "vintage," an item must be at least 20 years old. But, since this objet d'art comes from a royal wardrobe, we're giving it a pass. Kate Middleton was recently spotted in Wales wearing a Ralph Lauren cropped blazer that she last wore in 2007! The similar styling—18 years apart—proves that some pieces truly stand the test of time.
To say that 2025 Kate's outfit is more regal than the early aughts version is obvious; these days, she is on duty as a working royal. Then, she and Prince William weren't even engaged—even if you don't know the exact date, it becomes obvious when searching for the iconic sapphire heirloom missing from Kate's left hand. But, that just goes to show that even the most "common" wardrobe staples can be perfectly fit for a queen decades later. It all comes down to the styling details.
Consider keeping Kate's outfit in mind and wearing a cropped olive green jacket with a below-the-knee or midi-style skirt and tall boots. We love how the Princess leaves the blazer open when wearing it with a contrasting turtleneck—it exudes a more confident vibe than the buttoned-up collared shirt look. But, to each her own! Whether worn with matching trousers, jeans, or even shorts, this versatile jacket is worth hanging on to, even if it takes another two decades to become a prized "vintage" possession.
Interested in adding this royal-approved structured blazer to your wardrobe? Same. And while I'm not savvy enough to track down the original Ralph Lauren design, I am pretty good at sourcing the next best thing. Keep scrolling to shop army green and olive-ish blazers to wear now, and again in 2043—and hopefully many, many times in between.
How the Princess of Wales Styles the Jacket in 2025
On Kate Middleton: Ralph Lauren sweater; Gucci skirt; Gianvito Rossi Boots
How Kate Middleton Styled the Jacket in 2007
Shop Fitted Army Green Blazers
Wear it with a skirt like Kate Middleton and style it with matching trousers, too.
Only a few sizes left, but this warm jacket is too cute to pass up.
Into the matching shorts? Same.
More olive than army green, this cropped jacket achieves the same look in a more neutral tone.
Opening image: Getty Images
