Kate Middleton Just Resurrected the Once-Forgotten Trend She Last Wore in 2007

Technically, to be considered "vintage," an item must be at least 20 years old. But, since this objet d'art comes from a royal wardrobe, we're giving it a pass. Kate Middleton was recently spotted in Wales wearing a Ralph Lauren cropped blazer that she last wore in 2007! The similar styling—18 years apart—proves that some pieces truly stand the test of time.

To say that 2025 Kate's outfit is more regal than the early aughts version is obvious; these days, she is on duty as a working royal. Then, she and Prince William weren't even engaged—even if you don't know the exact date, it becomes obvious when searching for the iconic sapphire heirloom missing from Kate's left hand. But, that just goes to show that even the most "common" wardrobe staples can be perfectly fit for a queen decades later. It all comes down to the styling details.

Consider keeping Kate's outfit in mind and wearing a cropped olive green jacket with a below-the-knee or midi-style skirt and tall boots. We love how the Princess leaves the blazer open when wearing it with a contrasting turtleneck—it exudes a more confident vibe than the buttoned-up collared shirt look. But, to each her own! Whether worn with matching trousers, jeans, or even shorts, this versatile jacket is worth hanging on to, even if it takes another two decades to become a prized "vintage" possession.

Interested in adding this royal-approved structured blazer to your wardrobe? Same. And while I'm not savvy enough to track down the original Ralph Lauren design, I am pretty good at sourcing the next best thing. Keep scrolling to shop army green and olive-ish blazers to wear now, and again in 2043—and hopefully many, many times in between.

How the Princess of Wales Styles the Jacket in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Middleton: Ralph Lauren sweater; Gucci skirt; Gianvito Rossi Boots

How Kate Middleton Styled the Jacket in 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Fitted Army Green Blazers

Rag & Bone Slade Wool Blazer $550 SHOP NOW This Rag & Bone blazer has been a best-seller for years.

Capsule 121 The Hailey Blazer $195 SHOP NOW Oversized pockets add a modern twist to this classic sillohuette.

Burberry Military Structured Jacket $2790 SHOP NOW Obviously British heritage brand Burberry nails this look.

Ralph Lauren Cotton Sweater Blazer $295 SHOP NOW This structured sweater blazer checks all of the boxes.

Zara Fitted Shoulder Pad Blazer $90 SHOP NOW Wear it with a skirt like Kate Middleton and style it with matching trousers, too.

Argent Two-Button Twill Blazer $425 SHOP NOW Polished to perfection.

Theory Wool Flannel Tailored Military Jacket $525 $198 SHOP NOW Only a few sizes left, but this warm jacket is too cute to pass up.

Ralph Lauren Herringbone Jacquard Blazer $295 $220 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than this!

Reiss Priya Double Breasted Blazer $475 SHOP NOW Reiss is among Kate Middleton's favorite brands.

L'Agence Kumi Cropped Fitted Jacket $525 SHOP NOW Into the matching shorts? Same.

Petal & Pup Bandit Button Front Jacket $99 SHOP NOW More olive than army green, this cropped jacket achieves the same look in a more neutral tone.

Smythe Patch Pocket $850 SHOP NOW Gold buttons paired with plaid gives off extremely royal vibes.

Babaton Arbus Blazer $228 SHOP NOW This crop hits at just the right place.

Boston Proper Modern Double Breasted Blazer $150 $120 SHOP NOW

Babaton Standout Blazer in Olive $248 SHOP NOW The nipped waist is key.

Opening image: Getty Images