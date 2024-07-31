Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Person's Favourite "Almost Flat" Shoes in Paris

If you could peek inside any fashion editor's shopping basket right now, you're likely to spot a common theme unfolding. Amongst a top-up of white T-shirts and a tank tops, there's a new summer shoe trend that's circulating stylish groups and working it's way into the wardrobes of so many prolific dressers.

Worn most recently by Kaia Gerber, the heeled flip flop trend is emerging as the breakthrough shoe of the season. Featuring a small heel and a sleek strappy finish, the shoe toes the line between smart and casual, offering a fresh summery footwear solution that fashion people have come to adore.

Styling hers with a black mini shift dress, Gerber's look channeled a '90s energy that compliments the shoe trend so well. Accessorising with a sleek shoulder bag and black sunglasses, the model's look felt aptly chic for the Parisian setting.

Enjoying a mother-daughter day out, Cindy Crawford was also spotted in Paris with Gerber. For their outing, the supermodel selected a pair of anti-trend white trainers to complete her relaxed ensemble. Skirting flashy colours and new-season silhouettes, Crawford's choice worked perfectly with her relaxed jumpsuit outfit, whilst providing her with the comfort needed to stroll around the French capital.

Between Gerber's new-season yet potentially timeless-looking micro heels and Crawford's classic kicks, there's no denying that the two possess an eye for excellent shoes. To shop the styles I'm sure would come with both models' stamps of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled flip flops and white trainers below.

