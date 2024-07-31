Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Person's Favourite "Almost Flat" Shoes in Paris
If you could peek inside any fashion editor's shopping basket right now, you're likely to spot a common theme unfolding. Amongst a top-up of white T-shirts and a tank tops, there's a new summer shoe trend that's circulating stylish groups and working it's way into the wardrobes of so many prolific dressers.
Worn most recently by Kaia Gerber, the heeled flip flop trend is emerging as the breakthrough shoe of the season. Featuring a small heel and a sleek strappy finish, the shoe toes the line between smart and casual, offering a fresh summery footwear solution that fashion people have come to adore.
Styling hers with a black mini shift dress, Gerber's look channeled a '90s energy that compliments the shoe trend so well. Accessorising with a sleek shoulder bag and black sunglasses, the model's look felt aptly chic for the Parisian setting.
Enjoying a mother-daughter day out, Cindy Crawford was also spotted in Paris with Gerber. For their outing, the supermodel selected a pair of anti-trend white trainers to complete her relaxed ensemble. Skirting flashy colours and new-season silhouettes, Crawford's choice worked perfectly with her relaxed jumpsuit outfit, whilst providing her with the comfort needed to stroll around the French capital.
Between Gerber's new-season yet potentially timeless-looking micro heels and Crawford's classic kicks, there's no denying that the two possess an eye for excellent shoes. To shop the styles I'm sure would come with both models' stamps of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled flip flops and white trainers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP FLOPS:
The square toe and metallic finish adds a polished element.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TRAINERS:
These are some of the most comfortable trainers on the market right now.
Upgrade your Sambas for this martial arts inspired pair.
Ask any fashion person—the Salomon trainer trend is taking off right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
