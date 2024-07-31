Kaia Gerber Just Wore Every Fashion Person's Favourite "Almost Flat" Shoes in Paris

If you could peek inside any fashion editor's shopping basket right now, you're likely to spot a common theme unfolding. Amongst a top-up of white T-shirts and a tank tops, there's a new summer shoe trend that's circulating stylish groups and working it's way into the wardrobes of so many prolific dressers.

Worn most recently by Kaia Gerber, the heeled flip flop trend is emerging as the breakthrough shoe of the season. Featuring a small heel and a sleek strappy finish, the shoe toes the line between smart and casual, offering a fresh summery footwear solution that fashion people have come to adore.

Kaia Gerber wears heeled flip flops.

(Image credit: @kaiagerber)

Styling hers with a black mini shift dress, Gerber's look channeled a '90s energy that compliments the shoe trend so well. Accessorising with a sleek shoulder bag and black sunglasses, the model's look felt aptly chic for the Parisian setting.

Enjoying a mother-daughter day out, Cindy Crawford was also spotted in Paris with Gerber. For their outing, the supermodel selected a pair of anti-trend white trainers to complete her relaxed ensemble. Skirting flashy colours and new-season silhouettes, Crawford's choice worked perfectly with her relaxed jumpsuit outfit, whilst providing her with the comfort needed to stroll around the French capital.

Between Gerber's new-season yet potentially timeless-looking micro heels and Crawford's classic kicks, there's no denying that the two possess an eye for excellent shoes. To shop the styles I'm sure would come with both models' stamps of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best heeled flip flops and white trainers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP FLOPS:

Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

The croc-effect detailing adds an elevated edge.

Black Signature Leather Toe Post Heeled Mules
Next
Heeled Mules

These also come in three other shades.

Denim Thong Sandals - Light Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Denim Thong Sandals

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Asos Design Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Red
Asos
Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals

The kitten heel trend is taking off this summer.

Asos Design Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Gold
ASOS DESIGN
Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals in Gold

The square toe and metallic finish adds a polished element.

flip flops
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE TRAINERS:

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Silver
New Balance
530 Trainers in White & Silver

These are some of the most comfortable trainers on the market right now.

Leather Sneakers
Acne Studios
Leather Sneakers

The thick rubber sole provides comfort and durability.

Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers
Autry
Reelwind Low Leather and Shell Sneakers

These also come in several other shades.

Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers

Upgrade your Sambas for this martial arts inspired pair.

Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Ask any fashion person—the Salomon trainer trend is taking off right now.

converse
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

Classic white converse will never go out of style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

