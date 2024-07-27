The Simple, Throw-On Dress Trend Fashion People Always Reach for During a Heatwave
If I've leant one thing about dressing for warm weather, it's that less really is more. On a sweltering day when your hair is sticking to your forehead and your cheeks are a burning shade of crimson, there's nothing less appealing than the idea of faffing around with multiple layers. Instead, I've learnt that it's best to stick with a single item if possible, and in my experience, the best candidate for the job is a shift dress.
Falling down from the arms in an A-line shape, this comfortable dress trend skims the body without clinging to it. Ideal for summer's scorching days, the simple silhouette makes getting ready in the morning all the more easy and less daunting.
A favourite amongst those in the know, the elegant dress is a staple throughout the summer months. However, I'd say it's more popular than ever this year, as much of 2024's fashion has centred around simple, timeless pieces.
Often styled with trending flip flops or sleek ballet flats for a pretty look, I've also seen the dress trend worn with knee high boots and loafers on cloudier days, further attesting to its sheer versatility.
A classic shape never goes out of style, this elegant dress has been around since the '60s. Having ebbed in and out of style since then, 2024's shift dresses are mainly found in light linens and cottons and designed in classic colours that can see you through many summers to come.
Saturating the fashion scene, the shift dress has also made its way into the shop fronts at pace. From Reformation's lightweight linen style to Kitri's pretty printed dress, scroll on to discover our edit of the best shift dresses to shop this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SHIFT DRESSES:
This versatile mini is also available in beige and black.
The cotton composition makes this naturally breathable and idea for hot summer days.
This pretty summer dress is destined to sell out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
