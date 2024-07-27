The Simple, Throw-On Dress Trend Fashion People Always Reach for During a Heatwave

If I've leant one thing about dressing for warm weather, it's that less really is more. On a sweltering day when your hair is sticking to your forehead and your cheeks are a burning shade of crimson, there's nothing less appealing than the idea of faffing around with multiple layers. Instead, I've learnt that it's best to stick with a single item if possible, and in my experience, the best candidate for the job is a shift dress.

Falling down from the arms in an A-line shape, this comfortable dress trend skims the body without clinging to it. Ideal for summer's scorching days, the simple silhouette makes getting ready in the morning all the more easy and less daunting.

A favourite amongst those in the know, the elegant dress is a staple throughout the summer months. However, I'd say it's more popular than ever this year, as much of 2024's fashion has centred around simple, timeless pieces.

Often styled with trending flip flops or sleek ballet flats for a pretty look, I've also seen the dress trend worn with knee high boots and loafers on cloudier days, further attesting to its sheer versatility.

A classic shape never goes out of style, this elegant dress has been around since the '60s. Having ebbed in and out of style since then, 2024's shift dresses are mainly found in light linens and cottons and designed in classic colours that can see you through many summers to come.

Saturating the fashion scene, the shift dress has also made its way into the shop fronts at pace. From Reformation's lightweight linen style to Kitri's pretty printed dress, scroll on to discover our edit of the best shift dresses to shop this season.

