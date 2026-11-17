I’m not going to lie, even for seasoned fashion editors, getting dressed this winter has been particularly difficult. With the weather perpetually changing, you not only have to consider the seasonal chill, but your outfit needs to survive everything from flash downpours to beams of winter sun, too.
For weeks I've been trying (and failing) to locate a fail-safe look that will work through everything. One that you can easily secrete a jumper underneath or add warmth to via thermals without taking away its integrity. That was, until an image of Julia Garner landed in my inbox, and I realised that a faux fur-trimmed jacket, straight-leg jeans and ballet flats combo is as stylish as it is practical.
Spotted out on the streets of Tribeca, the actress's off-duty outfit was nothing short of perfection. The opulent faux-fur trim on her puffer jacket helps to style up the timeless silhouette, and for balance, rather than leaning into a looser shape, she kept her jeans classic and simple. An ankle-grazing, light-wash straight-leg with quilted Chanel ballet flats? The only extra cherry on top was just how cosy this ensemble is, as each piece is well-placed to help you battle the elements.
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Mostly crafted from basics, the combo feels like an easy way to revitalise your winter wardrobe, making it one well worth borrowing if you find yourself stuck in a style rut. Feeling inspired? Scroll down to shop the best faux fur-trimmed jacket, straight-leg jeans and ballet flats below.
Shop Julia Garner's Stylish Outfit Formula
HEARTLOOM
Astoria Puffer
This puffer looks almost identical to Julia's own.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
Dior
Ballet Flat
This timeless style has been top of my wishlist.
River Island
Hooded Puffer Jacket
River Island has such good faux fur-trimmed coats in right now.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long Organic High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
A classic.
Dune London
Heat
I adore the woven finish of this style.
Mango
Short Puffer Jacket With Faux Fur Trims
Size up for a looser fit.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Long Jeans
Size up in these jeans they have a slightly snug finish.
Tommy Hilfiger
Quilted Ballet Pump
Trust me, these are some of the comfiest shoes you could own.
Source Unknown
Down Faux-Fur-Trim Egizio Puffer Jacket
You'll never get cold with this puffer.
M&S
Mid Rise Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
These range from sizes 6 - 24.
HOUSE OF BALLERINAS
Quilted Leather Ballet Flats
Simple yet oh so stylish.
Isabel Marant
Charone Jacket
Bury me anything Isabel Marant, but this coat in particular.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.