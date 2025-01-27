Jennifer Lopez Just Made the One Fashion Mistake That Leads to Regret Every Single Time
Sometimes, celebrities are just like us, and sometimes, they're not. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez was just spotted attending an event during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, a town currently covered in white snow and gray sleet. Even so, the musician and actress chose to wear white trousers and boots, a fashion mistake I've made far too many times to commit with my own light-colored wardrobe items ever again. Lopez probably didn't have to spend too much time walking from place to place outside, which is likely how her white pants remained spotless. I, on the other hand, own at least three pairs of white or cream bottoms that didn't make it through New York City's winters unscathed.
On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag and belt; Amina Muaddi boots
Apart from the high risk of stains, it's easy to understand why Lopez chose her monochromatic, all-white look for her day of press at Sundance. Her ensemble—which featured an off-white furry coat, white jumpsuit, and white wedge-heel Amina Muaddi boots—was every bit as chic and elegant as her snowy surroundings. With it, she also wore her signature oversize sunglasses, cognac-brown leather gloves, and a white crocodile Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag. She no doubt did Park City style right. I just wouldn't recommend following her lead in the pant department if you plan on trekking through the snow or mud anytime soon.
For warmer, drier days, shop 2025's chicest white trousers below.
Shop white trousers:
Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
The Ageless Color Trend Women in Their 20s and 50s Are Ditching Black for in 2025
It's much more elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Chic Ways Celebs Are Wearing Their Basic Leggings This Winter
Including on date night.
By Ana Escalante
-
J.Lo Has Already Replaced Her Black Bag With the Spring Bag Color Trend Chic Dressers Prefer
Why wait?
By Allyson Payer
-
Basic Black Leather Boots Will Never Be Out, But This Trendier Alt Is Officially In for 2025
So chic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Know You're Stylish If You've Swapped Your LBDs for This Rich-Looking Dress Color
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey and Kendall Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend New Yorkers Actually Wear All the Time
I need a pair ASAP.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Shoes That Always Look Good With Straight-Leg Jeans
Gigi Hadid is a fan, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
No Offense to Sneakers, But These Boots Are a Far Chicer Match for Leggings
The elegant choice.
By Eliza Huber