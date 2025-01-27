Sometimes, celebrities are just like us, and sometimes, they're not. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez was just spotted attending an event during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, a town currently covered in white snow and gray sleet. Even so, the musician and actress chose to wear white trousers and boots, a fashion mistake I've made far too many times to commit with my own light-colored wardrobe items ever again. Lopez probably didn't have to spend too much time walking from place to place outside, which is likely how her white pants remained spotless. I, on the other hand, own at least three pairs of white or cream bottoms that didn't make it through New York City's winters unscathed.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag and belt; Amina Muaddi boots

Apart from the high risk of stains, it's easy to understand why Lopez chose her monochromatic, all-white look for her day of press at Sundance. Her ensemble—which featured an off-white furry coat, white jumpsuit, and white wedge-heel Amina Muaddi boots—was every bit as chic and elegant as her snowy surroundings. With it, she also wore her signature oversize sunglasses, cognac-brown leather gloves, and a white crocodile Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag. She no doubt did Park City style right. I just wouldn't recommend following her lead in the pant department if you plan on trekking through the snow or mud anytime soon.

For warmer, drier days, shop 2025's chicest white trousers below.

