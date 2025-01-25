Jennifer Lopez's bag collection strikes again. Honestly, if we were friends and she let me go into her bag closet (I imagine she has one) and choose any bag I wanted, I'd probably choose the one she just carried. A girl can dream.

I don't know about you but by January, I'm pretty tired of wearing so much black all the time—bag included. This is the time of year when I start looking forward to spring and the very important decision of what type of bag I'll be shopping for to usher in the season. And lo and behold, at the top of my list is the bag color Lopez just wore: cream. (Specifically, it was a petite cream-colored croc Hermès Birkin bag.) While the color is ideal for spring bags, I think it's a year-round neutral and so does J.Lo, it seems.

I've actually had cream-colored bags on my mind for quite some time, after seeing many chic people carrying them last spring and summer with dressy and casual outfits alike, for both day and night. It's the perfect light and bright swap for the black bags you've been carrying all winter. Keep scrolling to shop my cream bag picks if you are as inspired by J.Lo's as I am.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag

Shop My Cream-Colored Bag Picks

Staud The Dude Shoulder Bag in Cream $295 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Ecru $158 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Parachute Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag in Cream $4150 SHOP NOW

Demellier The New York Shoulder Bag in Off-White Small Grain $495 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Ysl Small Hobo in Smooth Supple Leather in Crema Soft $2650 SHOP NOW

ZARA Large Bucket Bag in Ecru $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag in Cream Puff Leather $398 SHOP NOW

Aesther Ekme Soft Baguette in Cream $620 SHOP NOW

Prada Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag in White $3250 SHOP NOW

MANGO Double-Handle Bowling Bag in Off-White $60 $40 SHOP NOW