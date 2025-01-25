J.Lo Has Already Replaced Her Black Bag With the Spring Bag Color Trend Chic Dressers Prefer

Jennifer Lopez's bag collection strikes again. Honestly, if we were friends and she let me go into her bag closet (I imagine she has one) and choose any bag I wanted, I'd probably choose the one she just carried. A girl can dream.

I don't know about you but by January, I'm pretty tired of wearing so much black all the time—bag included. This is the time of year when I start looking forward to spring and the very important decision of what type of bag I'll be shopping for to usher in the season. And lo and behold, at the top of my list is the bag color Lopez just wore: cream. (Specifically, it was a petite cream-colored croc Hermès Birkin bag.) While the color is ideal for spring bags, I think it's a year-round neutral and so does J.Lo, it seems.

I've actually had cream-colored bags on my mind for quite some time, after seeing many chic people carrying them last spring and summer with dressy and casual outfits alike, for both day and night. It's the perfect light and bright swap for the black bags you've been carrying all winter. Keep scrolling to shop my cream bag picks if you are as inspired by J.Lo's as I am.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a tweed coat and khaki pants and looking at her phone

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Hermès bag

Shop My Cream-Colored Bag Picks

Staud the Dude Shoulder Bag
Staud
The Dude Shoulder Bag in Cream

Madewell, The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Ecru
Madewell
The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Ecru

Parachute Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Parachute Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag in Cream

Demellier the New York Shoulder Bag
Demellier
The New York Shoulder Bag in Off-White Small Grain

Le 5 a 7 Ysl Small Hobo in Smooth Supple Leather
Saint Laurent
Le 5 a 7 Ysl Small Hobo in Smooth Supple Leather in Crema Soft

Large Bucket Bag
ZARA
Large Bucket Bag in Ecru

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag in Cream Puff Leather

Aesther Ekme Soft Baguette
Aesther Ekme
Soft Baguette in Cream

Prada, Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag in White
Prada
Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag in White

Double-Handle Bowling Bag - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Handle Bowling Bag in Off-White

St. Agni
Petit Arc Bag in Tofu

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

