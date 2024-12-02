J.Lo Carried a $10K+ Bag With the Anti-Trend Wardrobe Item I Never Spend More Than $100 On
There are certain items I'm more than willing to spend money on. Honestly, I wish I were pickier—my retirement account would very much benefit. Sadly, I'm a fashion editor, and I like to shop, two things that are dangerous for my wallet. There is a line, though, and spending any more than $100 on a poplin button-down shirt is a hard one for me. I wear and wash mine far too often to spend a ton of money on them. Instead, I rely heavily on Nordstrom, H&M, J.Crew, Zara, and other affordable retailers to supply me with great button-downs that won't break the bank.
I'm not the only person whose go-to top for every season is a white button-down shirt. Jennifer Lopez, too, frequents the anti-trend wardrobe item. In fact, she was just spotted outside the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Beverly Hills wearing one while doing a bit of holiday shopping.
On Jennifer Lopez: Tod's coat; Femme LA Gianni Suede Mule ($199); Hermès bag
For the shopping trip, the Atlas actress went for a casual but elegant approach with her look, tucking in her classic white shirt to a pair of frayed-hem jeans and throwing on a Tod's car coat from the Italian brand's pre-fall '23 collection to warm up (the Los Angeles way). To further dress up the ensemble, she wore sky-high PVC-and-suede mules by Femme LA and a matching sand-colored Hermès Birkin bag. Now, a Birkin I'd dole out major cash for. A white button-down shirt? No way. If you agree, scroll down. There are plenty of under-$100 timeless tops just like J.Lo's for you to choose from.
Shop under-$100 white button-down shirts:
Use the code MADEBETTER at checkout for 40% off the original price.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
