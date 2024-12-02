J.Lo Carried a $10K+ Bag With the Anti-Trend Wardrobe Item I Never Spend More Than $100 On

There are certain items I'm more than willing to spend money on. Honestly, I wish I were pickier—my retirement account would very much benefit. Sadly, I'm a fashion editor, and I like to shop, two things that are dangerous for my wallet. There is a line, though, and spending any more than $100 on a poplin button-down shirt is a hard one for me. I wear and wash mine far too often to spend a ton of money on them. Instead, I rely heavily on Nordstrom, H&M, J.Crew, Zara, and other affordable retailers to supply me with great button-downs that won't break the bank.

I'm not the only person whose go-to top for every season is a white button-down shirt. Jennifer Lopez, too, frequents the anti-trend wardrobe item. In fact, she was just spotted outside the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Beverly Hills wearing one while doing a bit of holiday shopping.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Tod's coat; Femme LA Gianni Suede Mule ($199); Hermès bag

For the shopping trip, the Atlas actress went for a casual but elegant approach with her look, tucking in her classic white shirt to a pair of frayed-hem jeans and throwing on a Tod's car coat from the Italian brand's pre-fall '23 collection to warm up (the Los Angeles way). To further dress up the ensemble, she wore sky-high PVC-and-suede mules by Femme LA and a matching sand-colored Hermès Birkin bag. Now, a Birkin I'd dole out major cash for. A white button-down shirt? No way. If you agree, scroll down. There are plenty of under-$100 timeless tops just like J.Lo's for you to choose from.

Shop under-$100 white button-down shirts:

j.crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin $98 $57 SHOP NOW

ZARA Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt $40 SHOP NOW

Levi's Lola Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

MANGO Fitted Button-Up Shirt $46 SHOP NOW

Madewell Tuxedo Button-Up Shirt in Poplin $88 $53 SHOP NOW Use the code MADEBETTER at checkout for 40% off the original price.

j.crew Wren Slim Shirt in Stretch Cotton Poplin $80 $40 SHOP NOW

MANGO 100% Cotton Oversized Shirt $100 $70 SHOP NOW

ZARA Limited Edition Poplin Shirt $90 SHOP NOW