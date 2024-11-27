Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Relatable Anti-Trend Jeans-and-Boots Outfit

As fun as it is to see Jennifer Lopez's glamorous outfits for red carpets and appearances, it's the more casual ones that she puts together that I'm always most eager to see. And yes, she may be J.Lo, but some of her off-duty outfits are even downright relatable, which is how I'd describe what she wore in Los Angeles a few days ago.

While heading to lunch on the sunny fall day, Lopez opted to wear the always-reliable combination of jeans, boots, and a plaid shirt. Specifically, she wore a classic red, white, and blue flannel button-down from Rails; baggy distressed jeans; and platform suede boots. She looked cool and comfortable in the relatable, trendless outfit that a large percentage of the country's population has likely worn in their lives.

Keep scrolling to shop Lopez's look, along with a handful of other plaid shirts that would also look quite chic with jeans and boots.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and suede boots

(Image credit: FlufferSol/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Rails Hunter Shirt ($178); Ray-Ban RB3029 Outdoorsman II Sunglasses ($126); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag in Acorn Brass ($8400); R13 boots

Shop the Look

Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Rails
Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt in Diffused Cardinal

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans

Classic Mini Platform Boot
Ugg
Classic Mini Platform Boots

Shop More Plaid Shirts to Wear With Jeans and Boots

Hunter Shirt - Patriot Navy Red
Rails
Hunter Shirt in Patriot Navy Red

Frank & Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
Frank & Eileen
Frank & Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt

Drapey Button-Up Shirt in Black Watch Tartan
J.Crew
Drapey Button-Up Shirt in Black Watch Tartan

Plaid Button Front Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Plaid Button Front Shirt

Checked Cotton-Twill Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Checked Cotton-Twill Shirt

Free People Girl Meets Boy Plaid Shirt
Free People
Girl Meets Boy Plaid Shirt

Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt
Bottega Veneta
Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt

Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

