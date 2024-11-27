As fun as it is to see Jennifer Lopez's glamorous outfits for red carpets and appearances, it's the more casual ones that she puts together that I'm always most eager to see. And yes, she may be J.Lo, but some of her off-duty outfits are even downright relatable, which is how I'd describe what she wore in Los Angeles a few days ago.

While heading to lunch on the sunny fall day, Lopez opted to wear the always-reliable combination of jeans, boots, and a plaid shirt. Specifically, she wore a classic red, white, and blue flannel button-down from Rails; baggy distressed jeans; and platform suede boots. She looked cool and comfortable in the relatable, trendless outfit that a large percentage of the country's population has likely worn in their lives.

Keep scrolling to shop Lopez's look, along with a handful of other plaid shirts that would also look quite chic with jeans and boots.

(Image credit: FlufferSol/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Rails Hunter Shirt ($178); Ray-Ban RB3029 Outdoorsman II Sunglasses ($126); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag in Acorn Brass ($8400); R13 boots

Shop the Look

Rails Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt in Diffused Cardinal $178 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans $108 $81 SHOP NOW

Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots $170 SHOP NOW

Shop More Plaid Shirts to Wear With Jeans and Boots

Rails Hunter Shirt in Patriot Navy Red $178 SHOP NOW

Frank & Eileen Frank & Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt $248 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Drapey Button-Up Shirt in Black Watch Tartan $100 $50 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Button Front Shirt $168 $118 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Checked Cotton-Twill Shirt $150 $90 SHOP NOW

Free People Girl Meets Boy Plaid Shirt $148 $111 SHOP NOW