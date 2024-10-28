Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend French Women Actually Wear All the Time

When it comes to setting shoe trends, Jennifer Lopez is often recognized for her bold and sometimes controversial style choices. However, she consistently stays a step ahead of the fashion curve, making her feet a reliable source of inspiration. Case in point? Her most recent outfit.

At the Unstoppable event during the 2024 AFI Fest in L.A., J.Lo made quite a statement with her impeccably styled outfit. She opted for a chic ensemble featuring a miniskirt, an oversize barn jacket, and a crisp button-down shirt. To elevate her look even further, J.Lo chose a "dated" footwear option—T-bar heels.

Jennifer Lopez wears a white barn jacket, pink miniskirt, brown belt, and Gucci t-bar sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Angel Leather Platform Pumps ($588); Strathberry Nano Tote Bag ($495)

T-bar shoes, which first emerged in the 1920s, are an elegant footwear style characterized by a distinctive strap that extends from the toe and gracefully crosses over the instep to the ankle. This vertical strap combined with an ankle strap enhances support and creates a refined and stylish silhouette that draws the eye. While some may view them as reminiscent of a bygone era, many fashion people are rediscovering and embracing the charm of these classic shoes.

In recent weeks, the closed-toe T-bar silhouette has made a striking comeback within fashion circles, particularly in the vibrant streets of Paris. With their blend of elegance and comfort, T-bar shoes are becoming a favored choice for various occasions, from casual outings to formal events, by French trendsetters. Not only have we spotted them styled with everything from wide-leg jeans to dresses, but we've also noticed people leaning into the diverse palette of styles, from the rich sheen of burgundy patent-leather heels to the inviting texture of brown suede flats, proving their versatility.

If you're ready to swap out your pumps, read on to discover and shop the "dated" shoe trend that J.Lo and fashion insiders in Paris are wearing now.

Shop our favorite T-bar shoes:

Heeled Faux Patent Leather Shoes
ZARA
Heeled Faux Patent Leather Shoes

The patent leather is so rich looking.

Bibi Lou Pointed-Toe T-Strap Heels
Bibi Lou
Pointed-Toe T-Strap Heels

The sculpted low heel is great for a city dweller.

Playhouse Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Playhouse Pointed Toe Pump

I love how the bow details add some delicate touches.

Grace Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Larroudé
Grace Ankle Strap Pumps

I always come back to Larroudé for chic footwear.

Peaty Flats Onyx Suede
DOLCE VITA
Peaty Flats Onyx Suede

Unleash your preppy side.

Lysandra T-Strap Patent Leather Pump
FERRAGAMO
Lysandra T-Strap Patent Leather Pumps

These are on my holiday wish list.

sezane, Marcie Mary Janes
sézane
Marcie Mary Janes

I can't say no to block-heel shoes.

T-Strap Leather D'orsay Pumps
Co
T-Strap Leather D'orsay Pumps

Style with a black maxi sweaterdress and a clutch bag for an evening out with friends.

High-Heel Shoes With Instep Strap
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Shoes

A bit edgy, a bit serious.

Lola Suede T-Strap Ballerina Flats
Gabriela Hearst
Lola Suede T-Strap Ballerina Flats

The suede is so good.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

