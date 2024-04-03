Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti-Skinny Jeans With an Unexpected Spring Shoe Trend
With a healthy rotation of fitted turtlenecks, faux fur coats and top-handle bags filling her wardrobe, Jennifer Lopez still leaves room for the occasional surprise outfit choice. Stepping out in New York, the singer styled up some of her favourite day-to-day times whilst working in a retro twist in a comfortable and wearable way.
As a ‘90s icon herself, it’s no surprise that Lopez gravitates towards silhouettes that dominated during the decade. Reaching for a pair of ultra-baggy puddle jeans with a distressed hem finish, the singer created a casual silhouette that looks like it could have been plucked from her wardrobe 30 years ago. Wearing her jeans with tall platform heels, Lopez added inches to her height whilst stopping her jeans from grazing the city streets.
Steering away from the casual nature of the wide-leg jeans, Lopez’s tall beige heels added drama to her weekend look. With her hair in a slicked back bun and opting for a black Hermes Birkin bag, her thoughtful styling additions elevated her feel of her casual denim base.
Whilst's J.Lo's denim choice enjoyed its heyday across the 90s, Gen Z's most stylish are reaching for these trending jeans on the daily in 2024. Wearing theirs with everything from '90s-inspired baby tees to cardigans, the floor-grazing trousers are back on our radars this season. As for her shoes, towering platforms were seen on the runways of Gucci and Chloé this season, too, cementing them as a need-to-know silhouette; one that taps into the overarching '70s trend we're also seeing pick up steam this spring.
Styling her look with a longline coat before swapping to a fitted blazer later in the day, Lopez crafted a relaxed outfit that would equip you well for any smart/casual events in your calendar.
To shop the denim trend that Lopez keeps coming back to, read on to discover our favourite wide-leg puddle jeans to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WIDE LEG PUDDLE JEANS HERE:
Style with chunky boots or wear with a ballet flat.
The dark wash denim style well with cool greys and blacks.
Black platform heels will never go out of style.
Platform heels are a comfortable way to add on some extra inches.
These relaxed low rise jeans style well with slouchy knits and silky blouses.
The leopard print trend is on the up this spring.
Wear with a smart loafer or lean into the casual nature and style with colourful trainers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
