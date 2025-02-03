The Elegant Outfit Hailey and Zoë Pack For Every Destination, From London to NYC
The girls are out of town. Over the weekend, both Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz were spotted outside of their natural habitats, with Bieber spending some time away from Los Angeles in New York City with Justin Bieber and their son, and Kravitz in London (instead of New York) following Paris Fashion Week. So, of course, I wanted to know exactly what they both packed for their respective trips. Fortunately for my prying eyes, it wasn't too difficult to figure out that both brought one specific outfit, thanks to photographers who captured photos of the A-list duo during their getaways. The ensemble in question? All-black outfits, which Bieber and Kravitz each put their own spin on.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Doctor Top-Handle Bag in Smooth Leather ($3550); The Row Zipped Boot I ($1490)
After the Saint Laurent men's show in Paris, Kravitz appeared to jet off the nearby London, where she was spotted outside of Chiltern Firehouse, a hot-spot hotel and restaurant in Marylebone. For the night out, she kept her winter look pretty classic and elegant, donning black from head to toe in a long wool coat, scarf, trousers, and The Row boots. She topped off the look with a matching beanie and Saint Laurent's Sac De Jour doctor bag, a classic style that Bieber's also been known to carry.
Speaking of the new mom, Bieber was seen in New York City wearing a similarly sleek, but weather-appropriate all-black ensemble. She took a somewhat more dressed-up approach to the outfit, pairing a cropped fur jacket with trousers, pointed-toe ankle boots, sunglasses, and The Row's slouchy Bindle bag. To contrast all that black, she wore a vintage Piaget gold watch on her wrist. Chic.
On Hailey Bieber: The Row Bindle Shoulder Bag in Soft Calfskin ($2340); Piaget watch
The point? Well, if you're in the midst of packing for a trip, these looks are proof that going with at least one all-black outfit is paramount to dressing successfully on the go. The color is beloved for a reason—it's versatile, chic, and the best part, you can't see any of the wrinkles acquired during long flights.
Scroll down to shop black wardrobe items for your next getaway.
Shop black wardrobe items to pack:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
