The Elegant Outfit Hailey and Zoë Pack For Every Destination, From London to NYC

The girls are out of town. Over the weekend, both Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz were spotted outside of their natural habitats, with Bieber spending some time away from Los Angeles in New York City with Justin Bieber and their son, and Kravitz in London (instead of New York) following Paris Fashion Week. So, of course, I wanted to know exactly what they both packed for their respective trips. Fortunately for my prying eyes, it wasn't too difficult to figure out that both brought one specific outfit, thanks to photographers who captured photos of the A-list duo during their getaways. The ensemble in question? All-black outfits, which Bieber and Kravitz each put their own spin on.

01/31/2025 Zoe Kravitz is spotted as she arrives at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The 36-year-old American actress wore a black black coat paired with black trousers, black boots, and a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Doctor Top-Handle Bag in Smooth Leather ($3550); The Row Zipped Boot I ($1490)

Sac De Jour Doctor Top-Handle Bag in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent
Sac De Jour Doctor Top-Handle Bag in Smooth Leather

Zipped Boot I
THE ROW
Zipped Boot I

After the Saint Laurent men's show in Paris, Kravitz appeared to jet off the nearby London, where she was spotted outside of Chiltern Firehouse, a hot-spot hotel and restaurant in Marylebone. For the night out, she kept her winter look pretty classic and elegant, donning black from head to toe in a long wool coat, scarf, trousers, and The Row boots. She topped off the look with a matching beanie and Saint Laurent's Sac De Jour doctor bag, a classic style that Bieber's also been known to carry.

Speaking of the new mom, Bieber was seen in New York City wearing a similarly sleek, but weather-appropriate all-black ensemble. She took a somewhat more dressed-up approach to the outfit, pairing a cropped fur jacket with trousers, pointed-toe ankle boots, sunglasses, and The Row's slouchy Bindle bag. To contrast all that black, she wore a vintage Piaget gold watch on her wrist. Chic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: Hailey Bieber is seen in Midtown on January 31, 2025 in New York City with Justin Bieber wearing a black fur jacket, black trousers, and black boots getting into a car with the couple's child.

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Bindle Shoulder Bag in Soft Calfskin ($2340); Piaget watch

Bindle Shoulder Bag in Soft Calfskin
THE ROW
Bindle Shoulder Bag in Soft Calfskin

The point? Well, if you're in the midst of packing for a trip, these looks are proof that going with at least one all-black outfit is paramount to dressing successfully on the go. The color is beloved for a reason—it's versatile, chic, and the best part, you can't see any of the wrinkles acquired during long flights.

Scroll down to shop black wardrobe items for your next getaway.

Shop black wardrobe items to pack:

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

V Neck Cardigan
Almina Concept
V Neck Cardigan

Bootcut Pants
H&M
Bootcut Pants

Leather Belt
H&M
Leather Belt

Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Jacket With Mandarin Collar and Jewel Buttons

Godet Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Godet Dress Zw Collection

Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather
j.crew
Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather

Wool Blend Maxi Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Maxi Pencil Skirt

Long Suit Vest
H&M
Long Suit Vest

Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flat

Short Fur Effect Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Short Fur Effect Coat

