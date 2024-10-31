Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On

When discussing iconic fashion staples, few pieces hold their allure like The Row's zip-up boots. Designed by renowned fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, these boots aren't just footwear—they're a statement. Their popularity is evident, as they frequently adorn the feet of celebrity trendsetters, and they were most recently spotted on the stylish Zoë Kravitz.

Just yesterday, Kravitz was spotted wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots in New York City. Her outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and laid-back cool, featuring a long navy coat draped effortlessly over a sheer white tank top complemented by navy-dyed baggy jeans that added a relaxed yet chic vibe. Accessories were kept sleek. She adorned herself with a classic navy Yankees baseball cap, chic Saint Laurent sunglasses, and the designer's black Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag—a piece she's also been carrying in leopard print.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490); Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag in Grained Leather ($3450) and SL 567 Sunglasses ($490)

In true Kravitz fashion, the zip-up boots transcend mere trends. These are wardrobe essentials, exemplifying the timeless aesthetic she is known for. The shoes boast a minimalistic silhouette crafted from sumptuous, supple leather that exudes quality, and they feature a unique zip design, adding a modern twist while ensuring ease of wear. The fitted ankle is particularly flattering, creating a sleek appearance that remains polished, whether paired with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers. Additionally, the platform sole offers an elevated grunge aesthetic and blends the masculine and feminine styles that Kravitz effortlessly embodies.

Kravitz isn't the only one who owns these ankle boots. This style has garnered endorsements from other fashionable celebrities, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dakota Johnson, and Sofia Richie Grainge, and each brings their unique flair to the look. Due to their immense popularity among A-listers and everyday consumers, these coveted boots are often in limited supply at top retailers, making them a hot commodity year after year.

Don't miss out—keep scrolling to shop the sought-after zip-front boots before they sell out. For additional inspiration, check out how fashion icons like Huntington-Whiteley, Johnson, and Richie Grainge style their pairs.

Other celebrities wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the celeb-favorite boot trend:

The Row Zipped 1 Boots $1490 SHOP NOW The exact pair Kravitz, Johnson, and Huntington-Whiteley own.

The Row Zipped Boot 1 Suede Ankle Boots $1490 SHOP NOW My eyes are set on the chocolate-brown suede.

The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots $1490 SHOP NOW Style with a cozy ivory sweater and off-white jeans.

Shop more chic ankle boots:

H&M Chunky Ankle Boots $55 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than these.

Reformation Payton Stretch Bootie $348 SHOP NOW A great entry point into the sock-boot trend.

Tony Bianco Wolfe Booties $240 SHOP NOW Lug-sole boots never go out of style.

MANGO Leather Boots With Kitten Heels $140 SHOP NOW In case you're looking for a little heel.

ZARA Lug Sole Ankle Boots $60 SHOP NOW Zara just made the perfect under-$100 pair.

& Other Stories Leather Biker Boots $299 SHOP NOW This winter, moto boots are in, and they'll make all of your outfits look cooler.

H&M Chelsea Boots $35 SHOP NOW These also come in black and taupe.

Mansur Gavriel Marion Bootie $695 SHOP NOW If I needed a new pair of black boots, I would be buying these.