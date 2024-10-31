Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On
When discussing iconic fashion staples, few pieces hold their allure like The Row's zip-up boots. Designed by renowned fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, these boots aren't just footwear—they're a statement. Their popularity is evident, as they frequently adorn the feet of celebrity trendsetters, and they were most recently spotted on the stylish Zoë Kravitz.
Just yesterday, Kravitz was spotted wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots in New York City. Her outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and laid-back cool, featuring a long navy coat draped effortlessly over a sheer white tank top complemented by navy-dyed baggy jeans that added a relaxed yet chic vibe. Accessories were kept sleek. She adorned herself with a classic navy Yankees baseball cap, chic Saint Laurent sunglasses, and the designer's black Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag—a piece she's also been carrying in leopard print.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490); Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag in Grained Leather ($3450) and SL 567 Sunglasses ($490)
In true Kravitz fashion, the zip-up boots transcend mere trends. These are wardrobe essentials, exemplifying the timeless aesthetic she is known for. The shoes boast a minimalistic silhouette crafted from sumptuous, supple leather that exudes quality, and they feature a unique zip design, adding a modern twist while ensuring ease of wear. The fitted ankle is particularly flattering, creating a sleek appearance that remains polished, whether paired with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers. Additionally, the platform sole offers an elevated grunge aesthetic and blends the masculine and feminine styles that Kravitz effortlessly embodies.
Kravitz isn't the only one who owns these ankle boots. This style has garnered endorsements from other fashionable celebrities, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dakota Johnson, and Sofia Richie Grainge, and each brings their unique flair to the look. Due to their immense popularity among A-listers and everyday consumers, these coveted boots are often in limited supply at top retailers, making them a hot commodity year after year.
Don't miss out—keep scrolling to shop the sought-after zip-front boots before they sell out. For additional inspiration, check out how fashion icons like Huntington-Whiteley, Johnson, and Richie Grainge style their pairs.
Other celebrities wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots:
Shop the celeb-favorite boot trend:
Shop more chic ankle boots:
A great entry point into the sock-boot trend.
This winter, moto boots are in, and they'll make all of your outfits look cooler.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
I Have a Feeling These 30 Zara, Madewell, and J.Crew Items Will Sell Out by November
Haul incoming.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Kim K. Just Wore the Shoe Trend I Thought Was Over for Good
I was wrong.
By Eliza Huber
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
Not All Shoes Work With Tights, But These 6 Styles Are Classy, Chic, and Keep You Warm
Fashion people's favorite pairings.
By Bébhinn Campbell
-
I Live in Brooklyn—These Are the 5 Current Trends I Never See People Wearing
Buzzier than burgundy and suede.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones