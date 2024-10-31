Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On

By
published
in News

When discussing iconic fashion staples, few pieces hold their allure like The Row's zip-up boots. Designed by renowned fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, these boots aren't just footwear—they're a statement. Their popularity is evident, as they frequently adorn the feet of celebrity trendsetters, and they were most recently spotted on the stylish Zoë Kravitz.

Just yesterday, Kravitz was spotted wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots in New York City. Her outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and laid-back cool, featuring a long navy coat draped effortlessly over a sheer white tank top complemented by navy-dyed baggy jeans that added a relaxed yet chic vibe. Accessories were kept sleek. She adorned herself with a classic navy Yankees baseball cap, chic Saint Laurent sunglasses, and the designer's black Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag—a piece she's also been carrying in leopard print.

Zoe Kravitz in NYC wearing a navy baseball cap, sunglasses, a white tank top, blue long coat, navy jeans, and the Row Zipped boots in black.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots ($1490); Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Bea Bag in Grained Leather ($3450) and SL 567 Sunglasses ($490)

In true Kravitz fashion, the zip-up boots transcend mere trends. These are wardrobe essentials, exemplifying the timeless aesthetic she is known for. The shoes boast a minimalistic silhouette crafted from sumptuous, supple leather that exudes quality, and they feature a unique zip design, adding a modern twist while ensuring ease of wear. The fitted ankle is particularly flattering, creating a sleek appearance that remains polished, whether paired with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers. Additionally, the platform sole offers an elevated grunge aesthetic and blends the masculine and feminine styles that Kravitz effortlessly embodies.

Kravitz isn't the only one who owns these ankle boots. This style has garnered endorsements from other fashionable celebrities, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dakota Johnson, and Sofia Richie Grainge, and each brings their unique flair to the look. Due to their immense popularity among A-listers and everyday consumers, these coveted boots are often in limited supply at top retailers, making them a hot commodity year after year.

Don't miss out—keep scrolling to shop the sought-after zip-front boots before they sell out. For additional inspiration, check out how fashion icons like Huntington-Whiteley, Johnson, and Richie Grainge style their pairs.

Other celebrities wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots:

Dakota Johnson in New York City wearing The Row's Zipped 1 Boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Richie wears a black beanie, black leather jacket, blue jeans, and The Row's Zipped 1 Boots in brown suede.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a white long coat with a white sweater tied around her shoulders, black sunglasses, and The Row's zip-up boots in black.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Shop the celeb-favorite boot trend:

The Row, Zipped 1 Boots
The Row
Zipped 1 Boots

The exact pair Kravitz, Johnson, and Huntington-Whiteley own.

Zipped Boot 1 Suede Ankle Boots
The Row
Zipped Boot 1 Suede Ankle Boots

My eyes are set on the chocolate-brown suede.

Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots
The Row
Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots

Style with a cozy ivory sweater and off-white jeans.

Shop more chic ankle boots:

Chunky Ankle Boots
H&M
Chunky Ankle Boots

It doesn't get more classic than these.

Payton Stretch Bootie
Reformation
Payton Stretch Bootie

A great entry point into the sock-boot trend.

Wolfe Bootie
Tony Bianco
Wolfe Booties

Lug-sole boots never go out of style.

Leather Boots With Kitten Heels - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Boots With Kitten Heels

In case you're looking for a little heel.

Lug Sole Ankle Boots
ZARA
Lug Sole Ankle Boots

Zara just made the perfect under-$100 pair.

Leather Biker Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Biker Boots

This winter, moto boots are in, and they'll make all of your outfits look cooler.

Chelsea Boots
H&M
Chelsea Boots

These also come in black and taupe.

Marion Bootie
Mansur Gavriel
Marion Bootie

If I needed a new pair of black boots, I would be buying these.

Brown Suede Western Ankle Boots
Mint Velvet
Brown Suede Western Ankle Boots

Meet the star of your fall/winter wardrobe.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸