Don't Come For Me, But I'd Pick Hailey Bieber's Elegant Bag Over a Birkin Any Day
For her 27th birthday, Doja Cat invited some of the coolest names in Los Angeles to celebrate at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, with just one caveat: They all had to dress up in something—anything—related to Eyes Wide Shut, Stanley Kubrick's cult-classic 1999 thriller starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. On the guest list was Hailey Bieber, who attended the party alongside her husband, Justin, and wore a monochrome outfit featuring a slick black leather trench coat from Khaite and thigh-high Magda Butrym patent-leather boots. Somehow, though, neither made as lasting of an impression on me as the top-handle bag she carried to the party.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Duffle Top Handle In Shiny Leather ($3550) and sunglasses; Magda Butrym Latex Over-the-Knee Boots ($868); Khaite Lolo Belted Leather Coat ($6800)
For the star-studded event, Bieber brought along Saint Laurent's Sac de Jour duffle bag, which features dual top handles, a rectangular shape with rounded edges, and brass feet and hardware. A cross between a vintage doctor bag and a clasp purse, the Sac de Jour is perfect for anyone who wants a handbag that's sophisticated but also practical, measuring 14.4 inches long and x 8.7 inches high. I've personally been enamored with the style for a few months now, but after seeing it on Bieber, I'm fully convinced I need one of my own.
Sure, it's not as known or renowned as a Birkin, but that's almost what I love most about it. It's just as elegant without so much mass appeal, something I prefer to avoid whenever possible. If you agree, you're in luck. Saks Fifth Avenue is currently selling Bieber's exact bag in two colors, black and camel. Or, if you love the shape of the Sac de Jour but want to keep shopping, I've thrown in a few other options for you to consider as well.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Saint Laurent Sac de Jour duffle bag:
Shop more elegant handbags:
This option's a bit more spacious, making it perfect for traveling.
Use the code HARVEST for 30% off.
Everyone at WWW was drooling over this bag when it arrived at Net-a-Porter after spotting it on the runways.
The longer straps allow this style to be worn as a top handle or a shoulder bag.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
