Don't Come For Me, But I'd Pick Hailey Bieber's Elegant Bag Over a Birkin Any Day

For her 27th birthday, Doja Cat invited some of the coolest names in Los Angeles to celebrate at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, with just one caveat: They all had to dress up in something—anything—related to Eyes Wide Shut, Stanley Kubrick's cult-classic 1999 thriller starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. On the guest list was Hailey Bieber, who attended the party alongside her husband, Justin, and wore a monochrome outfit featuring a slick black leather trench coat from Khaite and thigh-high Magda Butrym patent-leather boots. Somehow, though, neither made as lasting of an impression on me as the top-handle bag she carried to the party.

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Duffle Top Handle In Shiny Leather ($3550) and sunglasses; Magda Butrym Latex Over-the-Knee Boots ($868); Khaite Lolo Belted Leather Coat ($6800)

For the star-studded event, Bieber brought along Saint Laurent's Sac de Jour duffle bag, which features dual top handles, a rectangular shape with rounded edges, and brass feet and hardware. A cross between a vintage doctor bag and a clasp purse, the Sac de Jour is perfect for anyone who wants a handbag that's sophisticated but also practical, measuring 14.4 inches long and x 8.7 inches high. I've personally been enamored with the style for a few months now, but after seeing it on Bieber, I'm fully convinced I need one of my own.

Sure, it's not as known or renowned as a Birkin, but that's almost what I love most about it. It's just as elegant without so much mass appeal, something I prefer to avoid whenever possible. If you agree, you're in luck. Saks Fifth Avenue is currently selling Bieber's exact bag in two colors, black and camel. Or, if you love the shape of the Sac de Jour but want to keep shopping, I've thrown in a few other options for you to consider as well.

