Warning: *This* Uncommon Dress Color Will Earn You Heaps of Compliments
From cherry red to butter yellow, food references abound in the fashion world. One phrase that's slightly less common? Avocado green. But that's exactly the hue I'm excited to buy this summer thanks to Meghann Fahy and Reformation. She was just photographed in New York City wearing Reformation's Derin Linen Dress ($198), which comes in a lovely color the brand aptly dubbed Avocado. (It also comes in a light pink hue called Cherry Blossom, but that's not our trend du jour!)
White, black, and navy dresses are certainly classic and deserve a spot in any wardrobe, but these colors don't exactly scream fun. If you want to be a magnet for compliments this summer, might I suggest following in Fahy's footsteps and trying avocado green? I have a feeling you won't regret it. Scroll down to see how Fahy styled her Reformation dress this week and shop the same one before it inevitably sells out.
On Meghann Fahy: Reformation Derin Linen Dress in Avocado ($198)
Shop Meghann Fahy's Exact Dress
Shop the Avocado Color Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
