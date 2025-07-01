Warning: *This* Uncommon Dress Color Will Earn You Heaps of Compliments

From cherry red to butter yellow, food references abound in the fashion world. One phrase that's slightly less common? Avocado green. But that's exactly the hue I'm excited to buy this summer thanks to Meghann Fahy and Reformation. She was just photographed in New York City wearing Reformation's Derin Linen Dress ($198), which comes in a lovely color the brand aptly dubbed Avocado. (It also comes in a light pink hue called Cherry Blossom, but that's not our trend du jour!)

White, black, and navy dresses are certainly classic and deserve a spot in any wardrobe, but these colors don't exactly scream fun. If you want to be a magnet for compliments this summer, might I suggest following in Fahy's footsteps and trying avocado green? I have a feeling you won't regret it. Scroll down to see how Fahy styled her Reformation dress this week and shop the same one before it inevitably sells out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghann Fahy: Reformation Derin Linen Dress in Avocado ($198)

Shop Meghann Fahy's Exact Dress

Reformation Derin Linen Dress $198 SHOP NOW

Shop the Avocado Color Trend