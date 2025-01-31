Meet the New It-Girl Bag That's Just as Chic as The Row's Margaux (and Easier to Buy)

The Row's Margaux bag, beloved by A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jennifer Lawrence, has long been a coveted accessory. But now, a new contender has entered the spotlight as the must-have designer bag of 2025: Hailey Bieber's pick, The Row’s Pim Bag.

Like the Margaux, the Pim exudes the same luxurious appeal but is easier to obtain—at least for now. It boasts a minimalist design crafted from soft, supple leather; a padded, pillow-like structure; and delicate shoulder straps that enhance its elegant, puffed silhouette.

Hailey Bieber wears a brown suede jacket, The Row Pim bag, black trousers, and black loafers.

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Pim Bag ($1650) and loafers

During her week in New York, Bieber was spotted multiple times sporting this new The Row style. The bag’s spacious interior makes it perfect for the city, effortlessly fitting all your essentials (and more) for a full day on the go. While Bieber most recently paired it with a suede jacket and wide-leg pants, its versatility means it would look just as chic with activewear for the gym or jeans and a sweater for a long flight.

Given its sleek design and celebrity appeal, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Pim Bag follows in the footsteps of The Row’s other highly sought-after styles, with stars like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence adding it to their collections. So if you’re eyeing one, act fast before it sells out—this bag is bound to be the next big thing.

